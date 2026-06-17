Hens End Five Game Losing Streak with Win at Rochester, 2-1

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Rochester, NY - The Toledo Mud Hens (32-37) topped the Rochester Red Wings (42-26) on Tuesday, June 16, in a series opening pitching battle. Watson, Pilkington, Rainey, and Little collectively allowed just two hits, one run, two walks, and struck out four through nine.

Ben Malgeri drew a leadoff walk open the night and stole a bag ahead of Max Clark's groundout. Malgeri reached third, but back-to-back strikeouts stopped the early game run. Rochester fell to a 1-2-3 first as well.

Aside from a walk, inning two had the same series of plays as the first; a groundout and two strikeouts. The Red Wings got their first runner on a base, yet both teams remained scoreless.

Rochester starting pitcher, Jackson Kent, tallied his fifth knockout of the day at the top of three; as the Toledo offense struggled to see changeups early in the contest. Andrew Navigato snagged the first hit for the Hens, which happened to fly over the fences for a 365 ft solo home run (1-0). Troy Watson struck his first man out to close the inning.

A hitless fourth for the Hens held them at one. Watson opened the bottom of the fourth how he ended his third, earning strikeout number two. Defense hustled as the Rochester shutout continued.

Navigato's single and stolen base set up a sharp RBI-single off the bat of Malgeri, extending the lead midway through the fifth (2-0). Watson sent 10 consecutive batters away in his outing; a swinging strikeout closed it.

Toledo retired in the sixth from a pair of flyouts and a Hen that got caught swinging. Former Red Wing, Konnor Pilkington, replaced Watson on the hill at the bottom. Rochester added it's first run off Pilkington's arm in the same frame. The solo homer cut the visitor's lead in half. (2-1)

One former Red Wing after another, Tanner Rainey followed Pilkington's 1.2-innings.

To start the eighth, Clark sent a line drive up the middle for a single. On the dash for a pickoff, Clark saw an opportunity to make it to third with a Red Wing throwing error. The opponent's defense was too quick for the center fielder as he got tagged before successfully reaching the bag. Score held 2-1.

Max Anderson led off the last inning with a double. He was then doubled off at third base, to quickly end the Hens offensive showing.

Bullpen pitcher Jack Little was tasked with knocking out the final three Red Wings for the victory. A strikeout started it, a flyout ended it, and the Hens walked away on top. Watson got the win and Little earned the save.

Toledo continues the series at Rochester on Wednesday, June 17, with a game two first pitch time of 1:05p.m. The Hens look to stay seated in the win column.

Notables

T. Watson - 5.0IP,1H, 0R, 0BB, 0ER, 3K

B. Malgeri - 1/3, RBI, BB

A. Navigato - 2/3, 2R, HR







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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