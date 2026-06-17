Bats, Stripers Suspended on Tuesday Night

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats' series opener against the Gwinnett Stripers was suspended due to inclement weather on Tuesday night after just three innings, with the score tied 0-0. Rain was persistent throughout the start of the game and increased in volume as innings passed, leading to the suspension.

Julian Garcia manned the mound for the Bats for his second start of the season and got off to a fantastic start. The 31-year-old struck out the side with rain falling onto Gwinnett Field in the first, and followed that by stranding a pair of runners in scoring position and fanning two more batters in the second. Garcia was replaced in the third, credited with just one hit and a hit-by-pitch with five strikeouts. He was pulled for Hagen Danner, who made a tough double-play on a bunt pop-up and cut down a runner at first to escape the inning.

The Bats had a chance to tack on some early damage in the second in hopes of backing up Garcia's strong beginning. Michael Chavis and Ivan Johnson both walked, and an Austin Hendrick flyout and a stolen base by Johnson moved both runners into scoring position. However, a dribbler right back to Stripers starter Hurston Waldrep was hit hard enough to cut down Chavis at home in time, and Garrett Hampson flew out to end the frame.

After Danner's escape, the tarp was immediately pulled onto the field, and play was suspended after a 47-minute delay. Today's game will be resumed tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at approximately 5:05 p.m. ET, with the originally scheduled game to follow 30 minutes afterward. The second game will be a seven-inning contest.

Doubleheader - Game 1: Wednesday, June 17, 5:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Probable Pitchers - Game 2: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (1-1, 5.49) vs. Stripers RHP Drue Hackenberg (0-0, 0.00)







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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