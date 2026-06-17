Bats, Stripers Suspended on Tuesday Night
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats' series opener against the Gwinnett Stripers was suspended due to inclement weather on Tuesday night after just three innings, with the score tied 0-0. Rain was persistent throughout the start of the game and increased in volume as innings passed, leading to the suspension.
Julian Garcia manned the mound for the Bats for his second start of the season and got off to a fantastic start. The 31-year-old struck out the side with rain falling onto Gwinnett Field in the first, and followed that by stranding a pair of runners in scoring position and fanning two more batters in the second. Garcia was replaced in the third, credited with just one hit and a hit-by-pitch with five strikeouts. He was pulled for Hagen Danner, who made a tough double-play on a bunt pop-up and cut down a runner at first to escape the inning.
The Bats had a chance to tack on some early damage in the second in hopes of backing up Garcia's strong beginning. Michael Chavis and Ivan Johnson both walked, and an Austin Hendrick flyout and a stolen base by Johnson moved both runners into scoring position. However, a dribbler right back to Stripers starter Hurston Waldrep was hit hard enough to cut down Chavis at home in time, and Garrett Hampson flew out to end the frame.
After Danner's escape, the tarp was immediately pulled onto the field, and play was suspended after a 47-minute delay. Today's game will be resumed tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, at approximately 5:05 p.m. ET, with the originally scheduled game to follow 30 minutes afterward. The second game will be a seven-inning contest.
Doubleheader - Game 1: Wednesday, June 17, 5:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)
Probable Pitchers - Game 2: Bats RHP Julian Aguiar (1-1, 5.49) vs. Stripers RHP Drue Hackenberg (0-0, 0.00)
International League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Hens End Five Game Losing Streak with Win at Rochester, 2-1 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Lipscomb Goes Deep For Rochester's Only Run of the Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Iowa Falls to Louisville 20-3 - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons Blast Way to Win over Charlotte - Buffalo Bisons
- Beck, RailRiders Shut down Columbus - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 'Pigs Fall Late in Series Opener against WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Peterson Punches out 12 on Picture Perfect Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- Williams Three-Run Homer Highlights Win - Durham Bulls
- Knights Hit Three Home Runs But Fall to Bisons 9-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Late Bulls Homer Upends Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- German Quality Start Spoiled - Norfolk Tides
- Curry Tosses Seven, Syracuse Comes Back to Beat Norfolk - Syracuse Mets
- MLB Network to Broadcast Columbus Clippers Game Live Saturday - Columbus Clippers
- Bats, Stripers Suspended on Tuesday Night - Louisville Bats
- Stripers' Tuesday Game vs. Louisville Suspended by Inclement Weather - Gwinnett Stripers
- June 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Wells Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Game Issued Autographed Darth Maul Star Wars Jersey Auction - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - June 16, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 16 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Introduce New Value Menu at AutoZone Park - Memphis Redbirds
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Magic Number & Tie Breaker Information - Memphis Redbirds
- How this Week Could Send the Red Wings to the Playoffs - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Wings vs. Hens to Close out First Half - Rochester Red Wings
- Cosmic Baseball Adds a Third PNC Field Game to September Tour Stop - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Marlins' Conine, Pérez to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignments - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.