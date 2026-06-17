Beck, RailRiders Shut down Columbus

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Columbus Clippers 3-1 on Tuesday night at Huntington Park. Brendan Beck struck out nine as the RailRiders won their third straight.

Beck matched Austin Peterson zero-for-zero over the first three innings, with each starter racking up strikeouts. Peterson retired seven of the first nine RailRiders batters he faced on strikes. Beck struck out seven Clippers the first time through the order.

Columbus opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with a run on two hits. Cooper Ingle led off the inning with a double and scored on a one-out single by Bo Naylor.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-1 lead against the Columbus bullpen in the top of the seventh. Tyler Hardman singled and took third on a one-out double from Jonathan Ornelas. Hardman scored on a fielder's choice, and Ornelas crossed on a sac fly from Kenedy Corona.

The RailRiders tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Ornelas singled in Hardman for a 3-1 edge.

Beck (6-2) matched his career-high of nine strikeouts for the third time this season, working six innings of three-hit ball for the win. Brad Hanner worked a scoreless seventh, and Yovanny Cruz pitched the final two innings for his second save. Peterson struck out 12 over 5.2 shutout innings, one off his career-high, but did not factor in the decision. Hunter Stanley (0-1) allowed the two seventh-inning runs and took the loss.

Hardman and Ornelas paced the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre attack with two hits each.

Game two of this set is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. on Wednesday. Right-hander Alexander Cornielle makes his RailRiders debut against Pedro Avila and the Clippers.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

35- 34







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.