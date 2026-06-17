Knights Hit Three Home Runs But Fall to Bisons 9-5
Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Charlotte Knights dropped their series opener to the Buffalo Bisons 9-5 on Tuesday evening at Sahlen Field. Charlotte and Buffalo, two of the hottest teams in the International League, played an entertaining affair that included a combined six Home Runs.
The first round-tripper of the game came courtesy of Kyle Teel. The Knights' backstop launched an opposite field two-run shot in the top of the first inning and gave Charlotte an early 2-0 advantage.
Buffalo answered with a two-run homer of their own in the bottom of the first frame off Charlotte's rehabbing starting pitcher Noah Schultz. The lefty settled in and struck out the final three batters he faced in his 1.2 innings pitched.
The contest remained tied 2-2 until the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Hicks, pitching, in his second rehab appearance, allowed a pair of walks before he surrendered a three-run Home Run in two-thirds of an inning. A solo shot pushed the Bisons' lead to 6-2 after five.
Michael Turner gave the Knights a boost in the sixth with a two-run bomb to left-centerfield. Nolan Jones followed with a solo blast and the back-to-back Home Runs pulled Charlotte within a run at 6-5.
The Bisons countered with three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and kept the Knights in check the rest of the way.
Buffalo finished the ballgame with a seven-to-one advantage in walks drawn; however, Teel, Rikuu Nishida, and Mario Camilletti all finished with two hits for the Knights.
The Bisons have won six of their last seven games, all at home, while the Knights saw their seven-game road winning streak snapped.
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