June 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (27-39) at LOUISVILLE BATS (28-41)

June 16 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-4, 6.09) vs. RHP Jose Urquidy (4-3, 4.07)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the first game of a six-game series at Principal Park tonight...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to make his 10th start with the I-Cubs...right-hander José Urquidy is scheduled to start for Indianapolis.

A TIE?: In line with the World Cup, the Iowa Cubs tied the Louisville Bats 4-4 on Sunday... Justin Dean and James Triantos each had two hits with Triantos tallying two RBI... Doug Nikhazy tossed 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts... Andrew Wantz worked 3.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and Antoine Kelly pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

TRI: Cubs No. 9 prospect James Triantos is batting .333 (14-for-42) with four doubles, one home run and eight RBI in 11 June games...Triantos is two home runs shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas... Triantos'68 hits and 15 stolen bases are numbers matched by just three other players in the International League, Nashville's Luis Lara Gwinnett's Jim Jarvis and Indianapolis' Ronny Simon.

PACK THE PARK: On Friday, June 5, the Iowa Cubs announced an attendance of 10,876 and Saturday, June 6, they announced 11,041...both numbers are the highest attendance numbers of any Iowa Cubs game this season...Saturday was the highest mark Iowa has had since a 11,430 attendance on June 28, 2024 vs. St. Paul.

BATEMAN!: Over his last 17 games, outfielder Brett Bateman is batting .368 (21-for-57) with nine runs scored, four doubles, seven RBI, 12 walks and six stolen bases...he has raised his batting average from .230 to .284 during this span (since May 21).

SPEAKING SERIES-LY: Iowa and Indianapolis are meeting for the second time this season, and the first time in Des Moines...their first meeting took place May 25-27 in Indianapolis...Iowa took a 3-1 lead in the series, before dropping the final two games to split the series with the Indians.

AGENT 0: I-Cubs outfielder Justin Dean has his longest active hitting streak of the season at seven games...during the streak, Dean is batting .407 (11-for-27) with four doubles, four RBI, two walks, and three stolen bases.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara made his return to the Iowa lineup last Wednesday after being optioned by Chicago...after reaching base with a walk on Sunday, he extended his on-base streak to 26 games...the streak is the longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long reached in 35 consecutive games from July 9-Aug. 24, 2025, which set a franchise record...in addition, it is ranked for the fourth-longest streak in the International League this season (third-longest active streak in the IL and tenth in all of Triple-A).

WELCOME BACK, WILL!: Friday night, Will Sanders made his first start with Iowa since April 16 and picked up the win...he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts...the eight strikeouts were the most by an I-Cubs pitcher since Austin Gomber struck out nine on Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE: Cubs infielder BJ Murray went 2-for-3 Friday night with a double, a triple and three RBI...marked his third triple of the season, which is tied for the most on the I-Cubs with Owen Miller and tied for fifth in the International League...BJ is the second I-Cub to record a double and a triple in the same game this season, following Justin Dean on May 5 vs. Columbus.

THAT HAPPENED: The Iowa Cubs pitching staff surrendered 20 runs for the second consecutive night Thursday night...marks the first time the I-Cubs have done so since data was made available in 2005...Iowa is just the second team in full season minor league baseball to allow 20 runs in back-to-back games following the Jersey Shore Blue Claws on Sept. 5-7, 2021 (20 runs, 21 runs)...the I-Cubs are also the first International League team to surrender at least 19 hits in back-to-back games since the Norfolk Tide on July 23-24, 2019...marks the first time it has happened in Iowa Cubs franchise history since data was made available.

SHOWING SOME POP: The I-Cubs hit four home runs Tuesday night which is tied for their most of the season behind a five home run night on April 2 at Louisville...the four home run game came on the heels of Iowa hitting just three long balls in their last 10 games, including six consecutive games without leaving the yard from May 27-June 2 at Indianapolis and vs. Toledo.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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