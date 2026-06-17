Homestand Highlights: Wings vs. Hens to Close out First Half

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings host the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers' top affiliate) at ESL Ballpark June 16-21. The Homestand Highlights are presented by the New York Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available 24/7 at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464), or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS

Gates open at 5:30 PM, game time 6:45 PM

JIM LEYRITZ AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE: Meet New York Yankees World Series hero Jim Leyritz, who will sign autographs from 5:30 pm - 6:15 pm & 7:05 pm - 7:50 pm. $5 for first autograph (our provided photo or your item) and $5 for each additional autograph.

HALF-PRICED TICKET TUESDAY: 100-Level and 200 -Level tickets available for half-price, presented by M&T Bank.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Mozzarella Sticks at Batter Up...Brownie Sundae at Ice Cream Plus...

Chef's Special - Cincinnati Chili at Black Angus. Food specials subject to change.

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WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 - ROCHESTER RED WINGS vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS**

Gates open at noon, game time 1:05 PM

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Apple Pie Calzone at Mama Mittsy's.

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 ROCHESTER PLATES vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS

Gates open at 5:30 PM, game time 6:45 PM

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will play as the Rochester Plates for all Thursday night games this season. Click here for the Team Store Rochester Plates page.

PLATES REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 600 fans ages 21 and older will receive a Plates Replica Jersy, presented by Michelob Ultra.

THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR: Third Base Dugout Bar with $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm, and live music from The PhatKats.

FREE KIDS' ICE CREAM CONE: The first 500 kids ages 4-12 will get a voucher for a free ice cream cone, redeemable at Batter Up or Ice Cream Plus - presented by ESL.

COLLEGE NIGHT: College students with ID get a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store), presented by St. John Fisher University.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Boneless Wings at Batter Up...$1 off Pretzels at the First and Third Base Side Pretzel Stands. Food specials subject to change.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS

Gates open at 5:30 PM, game time 6:45 PM

SALUTE TO THE NEGRO LEAGUES: The Red Wings will wear replica uniforms of the Rochester American Giants, a minor league team affiliated with the Negro Leagues - presented by Rochester Area Community Foundation.

TOM ALSTON BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Tom Alston, the first African-American player for both the Red Wings and St. Louis Cardinals back in 1954 - presented by Jack Link's Meat Snacks, available at Wegmans.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Your Local Toyota Dealers present a fireworks show right after the game.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip at Black Angus. Food specials subject to change.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS

Gates open early at 5:15 PM, game time 6:45 PM

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Red Wings will play as the Cocos Locos De Rochester as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión Program. Cocos Locos games will feature the music, dancing, food and fun of Hispanic Culture. After the fireworks, join us for a Post-Game Party featuring Andy Fade and DJ Max.

COCOS LOCOS BEACH SHIRT GIVEAWAY: Free Red Cocos Locos Beach-Style Shirts for the first 1,000 fans, presented by Upstate Honda Dealers.

BRUCE THE BAT DOG: Bruce the Bat Dog will retrieve bats from Red Wings players during the game. Flower City Group will donate $100 to the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Click here for more information about the Bruce Bettering the Community initiative.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: ESL presents a fireworks show right after the game.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Pork Pernil with Rice & Beans at Black Angus...$1 off The Bruce Dog at Pop 'n' Hots...Cocos Locos Drink at 10th Inning Bar. Food specials subject to change.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS

Gates open at noon, game time 1:05 PM

FATHER'S DAY CELEBRATION: We'll be celebrating dads on this traditional family and baseball holiday.

POST-GAME CATCH WITH DAD: After the game, dads will be invited onto the field to play catch with their kids (bring your own ball).

FATHER'S DAY PICNIC BUFFET: Enjoy a picnic buffet in the Hot Corner Tent, third base side between 11:30am-2:00pm with Grilled Zweigle's Hot Dogs, Roasted Herbed Chicken, Italian Sausage with peppers & onions, Mac Salad, Salt Potatoes, Chips, and Soft Drinks. Price includes your choice of a 100-Level or 200-Level ticket, click here to order tickets on Ticket Return - our official ticket sales website.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. Help us celebrate the 100th season of the Knot Hole Kids Club! In 2026, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Click here for Knot Hole Kids Club membership information.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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