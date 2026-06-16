Marlins' Conine, Pérez to Join Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignments

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine and right-handed pitcher Eury Pérez are scheduled to join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on rehab assignments this week. Conine's assignment is slated to begin with Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. ET series opener at the Durham Bulls from Durham Buls Athletic Park, while Pérez will start Thursday's 6:45 p.m. contest.

Conine was placed on the injured list on April 9 with a torn left hamstring. Pérez was placed on the injured list on May 29 with a right gracilis strain. Prior to his injury, Conine had played in 11 games with Miami, going 6-for-22 (.273) at the plate with one double, two home runs, four RBIs and six runs scored. Pérez had started 12 games for the Marlins, going 3-6 with a 4.60 ERA. Over 62.2 innings, he had yielded only 51 hits while striking out 72.

A product of Duke University (Durham, N.C.), Conine returns to Durham as a member of the Jumbo Shrimp. He was originally selected by the Marlins in the 31st round of the 2015 draft out of Pine Crest High School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), but opted to attend Duke. After three seasons with the Blue Devils, he was taken in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Conine reached as high as Low-A Lansing in Toronto's system before being traded to Miami as the player to be named later in the August 31, 2020 deal for infielder Jonathan Villar.

Conine reached Triple-A Jacksonville for the first time in 2023. He has played in 144 games with the Jumbo Shrimp over the past three seasons, batting .262/.352/.460/.812 with 24 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 87 RBIs and 74 runs scored. The 28-year-old has also played in 65 major league games since debuting with the Marlins in 2024, slashing .262/.325/.454/.779 with 12 doubles, one triple, seven homers, 24 RBIs and 33 runs scored.

Born in Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Pérez was originally signed by Miami on July 2, 2019 as an international free agent. He did not make his minor league debut until 2021, splitting time between Low-A Jupiter and High-A Beloit. He pitched to an ERA of 1.96 and struck out 108 in 78 innings on the mound.

In 2022, Pérez earned the Marlins' Minor League Pitcher of the Year award after going 3-3 with a 3.97 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 77.0 innings between Jupiter and Double-A Pensacola. He made his major league debut on May 12 of the 2023 season starting a home game against the Cincinnati Reds. He secured his first win on May 18 against the Washington Nationals. In 19 starts for Miami, Pérez had a record of 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA. He allowed 32 earned runs in 91.1 innings while striking out 108. He finished seventh in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Over 51 big league starts in his career, Pérez has posted a 15-18 record and 3.18 ERA with 285 strikeouts in 249.1 innings. He made three rehab starts with Jacksonville in 2025, registering a 2.13 ERA with 15 punchouts and only seven hits allowed in 12.1 innings.

Conine and Pérez are the fifth and sixth Miami Marlins, respectively, to embark on a rehab assignment with Jacksonville in 2026, following outfielder Kyle Stowers (April 10-19), infielder Maximo Acosta (April 15-April 20), outfielder Esteury Ruiz (April 15-April 24) and first baseman Christopher Morel (April 21-27).







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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