Wells Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that catcher Austin Wells is scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders open a series in Columbus, Ohio, this evening at 7:05 P.M.

Wells was placed on the Yankees' 10-Day Injured List on June 6 with cervical headaches.

New York selected Wells in the first round of the 2020 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona. He made his RailRiders debut in 2023 and has been on the Yankees' big league roster since September 1 of that season. Over 307 games in four seasons with the Yankees, Wells holds a .215 batting average with 42 home runs and 146 runs batted in.

The RailRiders play the Clippers at Huntington Park through Sunday to close their first half of the 2026 season before travelling to Indianapolis next week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on June 30 to host the Norfolk Tides during the holiday week homestand. For tickets, schedule details, and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

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