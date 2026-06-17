WooSox Game Information

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Worcester will be managed this series by Boston Red Sox Minor League Field Coordinator, Robbie Britt while WooSox manager, Iggy Suarez is away on mandatory break as part of a Red Sox Minor League organizational philosophy.

(That kinda sounds deep, but it really isn't. Enjoy your break Iggy)!

Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

CF Braiden Ward SS Vinny Capra DH Anthony Seigler RF Kristian Campbell 3B Mikey Romero LF Allan Castro C Matt Thaiss 1B Matt Lloyd 2B Tsung-Che Cheng

RHP Jack Anderson

JUNE 16th WORCESTER (33-32) at LEHIGH VALLEY (32-27) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.39) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs LHP Tucker Davidson (3-3, 6.50)

Welcome to Allentown - The Worcester Red Sox stay on the road for the second straight week/weekend when they continue their two-city roadtrip tonight with the opener a 6-game series in Allentown, PA against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia). This evening's 6:45 pm series opener at Coca-Cola Park marks the first meeting of the year between these two long-time rivals who have not faced each other in 101/2 months since last August 3 in Worcester (an 11-1 Sox win over the IronPigs). The clubs play the next five nights here in Allentown (Tuesday - Friday all at 6:45 pm and Saturday at 6:35 pm) and then Sunday afternoon at 1:35 pm in the series and roadtrip finale to end the official 1st half of the season. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM.

Extended Stay - One week ago the WooSox embarked on what they thought would be a 13-game roadtrip that would be the longest in their 51/2 year history. However, the WooSox had two games rained out/cancelled during their last series in Rochester last week/weekend and that 7-game series became just a 5-game set (and thus this trip has been abbreviated to 11 games). That's if the Sox and IronPigs get to play all 6-games scheduled this week/weekend. Worcester is 1-4 on the trip thus far.

Four of a Kind - The WooSox lost 4 straight in Rochester from Wednesday - Saturday and need a win tonight to avoid matching their season-high 5-game losing streak that has occurred twice this year. They had a 5-game losing streak from May 19-23 all at home

vs. Rochester that equaled their 5-game losing skid from April 14-18 (all in Nashville).

Race to the (1st Half) Finish - The WooSox (33-32) have fallen 8-games behind front running Rochester and last Saturday were eliminated from any chance of 1st place in the International League East division. Rochester, meanwhile, at (42-25, .627) is pct. points ahead of Memphis (43-26, .623) who is the leader in the International League West Division. Only the team with the best overall record in the entire 20-team league will get the 1st half playoff spot. Rochester begins a 6-game series at home vs. Toledo tonight to finish up their first half while Memphis hosts Nashville (another contender) for a 6-game set to conclude the 1st half.

Second Half Adjustments - The 2nd half begins a week from tonight on Tuesday, June 23 with all teams at 0-0. That will mark the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series at Lehigh Valley against the IronPigs this week and weekend:

Wed. 6:45 pm TBD vs. RHP Alan Rangel (3-4, 3.74)

Thur. 6:45 pm LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 7.66) vs. RHP Bryse Wilson (3-5, 6.29)

Fri. 6:45 pm RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 4.50) vs. RHP Brian Keller (0-1, 4.35)

Sat. 6:35 pm TBD vs. RHP Chuck King (3-3, 4.02)

Sun. 1:35 pm RHP Jack Anderson vs. RHP Drake Fellows (0-1, 5.82)







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.