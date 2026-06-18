WooSox Beat IronPigs 7-4 in 10 Innings
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - In their third extra-innings game over their last seven games, the Worcester Red Sox (35-32) topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-39) by a 7-4 final at Coca-Cola Park on Wednesday night.
The WooSox grabbed the game's first runs in the top of the first. Braiden Ward ripped a single to right on the first pitch of the game. Ward then stole both second and third base. He scored on an RBI single from Vinny Capra. Anthony Seigler worked a walk. After Mikey Romero struck out, Allan Castro drew a walk in an eight-pitch at-bat. Kristian Campbell hit a sacrifice fly to left to give the WooSox a 2-0 lead.
Worcester has scored 50 first inning runs, the most runs they've scored in any inning this season.
With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the fourth, Nathan Hickey hammered a solo homer to right to extend Worcester's lead to 3-0.
The IronPigs got on the board in the bottom half of the fifth thanks to a solo homer from Paul McIntosh.
In the top of the sixth, Tyler McDonough hit a pinch-hit single with the bases loaded to give the WooSox a 4-1 lead.
Lehigh Valley tied in the game in the bottom of the sixth. The IronPigs strung together four straight hits, including an RBI double from Keaton Anthony and a two-run homer from Bryan De La Cruz.
The game was tied at three going into the ninth, and Kyle Keller worked around a one-out walk and was able to hang a zero and force extra innings.
In the top of the tenth, Campbell worked a lead-off walk. Matt Thaiss reached on a fielder's choice, which put runners at first and third. Nathan Hickey lined a single up the middle to put the WooSox on top 5-4. McDonough looped a single that brought in Thaiss. Later in the inning, Capra hit an infield single that scored Hickey and put the WooSox on top 7-4.
Osvaldo Berrios started the game for the WooSox. Berrios tossed three scoreless frames, and he allowed only two baserunners (a walk and a single).
Worcester is now 4-3 in extra innings game.
The WooSox and IronPigs continue their six-game series from Coca-Cola Park tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 6:45 pm. Left-hander Raymond Burgos is the scheduled starter for the WooSox. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
Images from this story
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Nathan Hickey of the Worcester Red Sox rounds the bases
(Tayla Bolduc)
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