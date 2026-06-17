Home Runs Lift Tides to Win

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Norfolk Tides (27-44) defeated the Syracuse Mets (35-36), 6-5, on Wednesday at NBT Bank Stadium. All six runs were scored between four Tides home runs.

José Barrero launched the first home run, a go-ahead two-run homer in the second inning. He hit his second home run, a go-ahead solo shot in the fourth. Barrero is up to 14 homers this season.

Jud Fabian followed Barrero with his own home run in the fourth to add to the Tides lead. Norfolk would lose the lead and trail 5-4, but in the eighth Fabian would hit a go-ahead two-run homer to give the Tides their final lead of the game. He totals 10 homers this season.

Andrew Magno closed down the game for his fourth save of the season. Norfolk's staff totaled 14 strikeouts in the win.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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