Saints and Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Heavy Convective Hydrometers, Doubleheader Thursday

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints playoff hopes will last at least another day and now they can scoreboard watch. Needing to win their final five games of the first half, and get some help, the Saints and Omaha Storm Chasers were rained out on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday with game one beginning at 5:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one.

Fans who had tickets for Wednesday's game, will receive a ticket exchange in their account (found under the exchange tab of their ticket portal) equal to the price of their ticket. Fans that purchased tickets in person will need to redeem their tickets in person at the box office to a future 2026 Saints regular season game. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Saints will start RHP Austin Voth (1-2, 2.90) in game one opposite Storm Chasers LHP Bailey Falter (1-0, 2.25). In game two the Saints send RHP Ricky Castro (2-1, 4.80) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Henry Williams (0-0, 7.01). Both games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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