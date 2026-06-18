Wednesday's Game Postponed, Clippers and SWB to Play Doubleheader Friday Night

Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Wednesday's game vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to current rain and forecasted weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 19 beginning at 5:30pm. Game two will begin roughly 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Fireworks remain scheduled and will take place at the end of game two.

Fans with tickets for the Wednesday, June 17 game may exchange their ticket for any future 2026 home Clippers game. See more information on how to exchange your ticket on the Huntington Park Weather Policy page link below. Fans who purchased tickets through a resale outlet should consult with that outlet's weather policy.

CLIPPERS WEATHER POLICY INFORMATION

On Thursday there is day baseball at Huntington Park as the Clippers and RailRiders get rolling at 12:05pm. Friday night's doubleheader is $5 Friday at the beer stands, as small select domestic drafts are just five bucks, and fireworks follow game two. Saturday night's game will be broadcast live nationally on MLB Network beginning at 7:05pm. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 17, 2026

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