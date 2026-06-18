Wednesday's Game Postponed, Clippers and SWB to Play Doubleheader Friday Night
Published on June 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Wednesday's game vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to current rain and forecasted weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 19 beginning at 5:30pm. Game two will begin roughly 30 minutes after the completion of the first game. Fireworks remain scheduled and will take place at the end of game two.
Fans with tickets for the Wednesday, June 17 game may exchange their ticket for any future 2026 home Clippers game. See more information on how to exchange your ticket on the Huntington Park Weather Policy page link below. Fans who purchased tickets through a resale outlet should consult with that outlet's weather policy.
CLIPPERS WEATHER POLICY INFORMATION
On Thursday there is day baseball at Huntington Park as the Clippers and RailRiders get rolling at 12:05pm. Friday night's doubleheader is $5 Friday at the beer stands, as small select domestic drafts are just five bucks, and fireworks follow game two. Saturday night's game will be broadcast live nationally on MLB Network beginning at 7:05pm. Fans can purchase tickets with lower online fees than ever before at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Sounds Jump out to Early Lead, Hold off Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Walks off Indianapolis 6-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Columbus Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wednesday's Game Postponed, Clippers and SWB to Play Doubleheader Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Indians Fight Back, Iowa Delivers Final Blow in Walk Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Glasser Notches Walkoff Single, Red Wings Soar Back Into First Place - Rochester Red Wings
- Memphis Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Hens Drop Game Two at Red Wings in Extras, 6-5 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Weber Leads the Knights to Bounce-Back Win - Charlotte Knights
- Second Inning Struggles Result in Bisons Loss - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Struggle in Game Two Versus Jumbo Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Garrett Shines as Jacksonville Shuts out Durham 8-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints and Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Heavy Convective Hydrometers, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Mets Come up Short in Wednesday Morning Battle against Norfolk - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Home Runs Lift Tides to Win - Norfolk Tides
- Atlanta Smoke Professional Softball Team to Play at Gwinnett Field on July 3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- CHAMP's Home Run Readers Log over 3.5 Million Minutes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Announce Assistant Hitting Coach Transition - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds First Half Championship Clinching Scenarios, Tie Breakers & Magic Number Update - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB Game Notes - June 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Romero Notches Three Hits, Two RBIs in Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Nashville Outslugged by Memphis in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Báez Becomes First Redbird to Mash Four Homers in Win over Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Wins Series Opener vs. Indians - Indianapolis Indians
- One for the Record Books: Saints Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory, Tie Franchise Runs Record in 21-2 Dismantling of Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Take Series Opener 21-2 over Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Defeats Indianapolis 13-7 in Series Opener - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories
- Wednesday's Game Postponed, Clippers and SWB to Play Doubleheader Friday Night
- Peterson Punches out 12 on Picture Perfect Tuesday
- MLB Network to Broadcast Columbus Clippers Game Live Saturday
- Columbus Crushes Indy in Rain-Shortened Affair
- Clippers Hosting Yankees Affiliate June 16-21 with Several Fun Promotions Awaiting Fans