Iowa Falls to Louisville 20-3

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Louisville, KY - The Iowa Cubs (26-38) fell 20-3 to the Louisville Bats (35-30) on Thursday evening at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville opened the game with a two-run home run in the first inning to take the early lead. Iowa scored in the fourth inning as Kevin Alcántara lined a ground-rule double to drive in a run and make it a one run game.

The Bats scored two runs in the fourth inning and four more runs on a grand slam in the fifth inning to push the lead out to 8-1.

Iowa added two runs in the seventh inning on a two-run home run by Scott Kingery. Louisville scored one run in the seventh inning and 11 runs in the eighth inning to close the scoring.

Iowa continues a six game series against Louisville on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.