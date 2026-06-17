How this Week Could Send the Red Wings to the Playoffs

Published on June 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







For the first time in more than a decade, playoff baseball is within reach for the Rochester Red Wings.

With six games remaining in the International League First Half, the Red Wings enter the week tied for first place in the International League standings...and actually control their own destiny. And unlike most playoff races, the road to the postseason in Triple-A Baseball works a little differently.

Half-Price Tickets + Jim Leyritz | June 16 - BUY NOW

How the NEW Triple-A Playoff Format Works

The 2026 Triple-A season is divided into two halves.

The First Half consists of the first 75 games of the season and concludes on Sunday, June 21. The Second Half begins immediately afterward, with every team starting over at 0-0 and beginning a new race for a playoff berth.

The team that finishes in first place at the end of the First Half automatically qualifies for the postseason. The team that finishes in first place during the Second Half also qualifies.

Those two teams will meet in September in a best-of-three International League Championship Series, with the First Half winner hosting all games of the series.

The winner advances to the Triple-A National Championship Game in Las Vegas on September 27 to face the Pacific Coast League champion and determine the overall Triple-A champion.

Plates Jersey Giveaway | June 18 - BUY NOW

Where the Red Wings Stand

Entering the final week of the First Half, the race for first place could hardly be any tighter.

Rochester enters the week with a 42-25 record and remains in first place in the International League standings by winning percentage. Memphis sits just behind the Red Wings at 43-26, while Nashville remains within striking distance at 41-28 (-2.0 GB).

With six games remaining, all three clubs are still mathematically alive in the race for the First Half title.

The good news for Rochester? The Red Wings don't need to scoreboard watch quite as much as everyone else.

While Rochester hosts Toledo (Detroit) for six games at ESL Ballpark, Memphis and Nashville will spend the entire week playing each other (in MEM). That means one of the two clubs chasing the Red Wings is guaranteed to lose ground every night.

In many ways, the standings have set up perfectly for an exciting finish.

Three contenders remain. Six games are left to play. And by Sunday night, one club will have secured a playoff berth and the opportunity to host postseason baseball in September.

Tom Alston Bobblehead, Bruce Fetching Bats | June 19 - BUY NOW

There's no crying ties in baseball

One additional wrinkle in the race is Triple-A Baseball's tiebreaker procedure. Because Rochester and Memphis did not meet during the First Half, a tie atop the standings could ultimately be decided by each club's performance over the final 20 games of the half. With the margin between contenders razor-thin entering the final week, every game could prove critical.

FREE Cocos Locos Hawaiian Shirt, Post-Game Party | June 20 - BUY NOW

Why This Week Matters

It's not often that a playoff race arrives before summer officially begins. But that's exactly what's happening in Rochester.

A First Half championship would clinch the Red Wings' first playoff appearance since 2013 and guarantee home-field advantage in the International League Championship Series later this season.

That means every game this week carries playoff implications.

And for the first time in more than a decade, Rochester fans have the opportunity to watch a true pennant race unfold at ESL Ballpark.

Going Into Tuesday's Game - 6:45 First Pitch, 5:30 Gates Open

With six games remaining in the First Half, the Red Wings enter the week in a strong position not only in the standings, but also in a potential tiebreaker scenario.

Rochester has won 11 of its last 14 completed games, compared to 9 of 14 for Memphis. That edge could prove important if the race remains tied entering the final weekend.

Because Rochester and Memphis did not meet during the First Half, Triple-A Baseball's tiebreaker procedures could eventually turn to each club's performance over the final 20 games of the half. In other words, if the teams finish tied in the standings, the club that played better baseball down the stretch could earn the playoff berth.

The formula for the Red Wings is simple:

Win games at ESL Ballpark, and let the standings take care of themselves.

Six Games. First Place on the Line. BUY TICKETS NOW

A Week Packed with Promotions

More Than Just a Pennant Race

Tuesday, June 16 - BUY TICKETS HERE

Kick off the homestand with Half-Price Ticket Tuesday, a pre-game autograph session, and a special appearance by former New York Yankees World Series hero Jim Leyritz.

Wednesday, June 17 - BUY TICKETS HERE

Enjoy a Weekday Matinee and another opportunity to meet a Red Wings player during the pre-game autograph booth.

Thursday, June 18 - BUY TICKETS HERE

The Red Wings become the Rochester Plates for Thursday Night Plates. Fans 21 and older can be among the first 500 through the gates to receive a Plates Jersey, while college students can take advantage of a special ticket offer and Diamond Dollars package.

Friday, June 19 - BUY TICKETS HERE

Join us for Tribute to the Negro Leagues Night as the Red Wings take the field as the Rochester American Giants. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Tom Alston Bobblehead before enjoying a spectacular post-game fireworks show.

Saturday, June 20 - BUY TICKETS HERE

Celebrate Cocos Locos Night with a Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, Bruce Fetching Bats, another fireworks show, and a Post-Game Party featuring DJ Andy Fade, DJ Max, and DJ Bonatillo.

Sunday, June 21 - BUY TICKETS HERE

Close out the First Half with Kids Run the Bases, Knot Hole Kids Club Day, and a special Father's Day celebration at ESL Ballpark.

With six games remaining, first place on the line, and a playoff berth within reach, there has never been a better time to experience Red Wings baseball at ESL Ballpark.







International League Stories from June 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.