WooSox Game Information

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

2B Anthony Seigler

SS Tsung-Che Cheng

3B Mikey Romero

DH Allan Castro

1B Nathan Hickey

RF Kristian Campbell

C Jason Delay

CF Max Ferguson

LF Tyler McDonough

LHP Raymond Burgos

JUNE 18th WORCESTER (35-32) at LEHIGH VALLEY (32-39) 6:45 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Raymond Burgos (1-4, 7.66) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs RHP Brian Keller (0-1, 4.35)

A Win Means They Are a Winner - The Worcester Red Sox bid to win their third in a row and clinch a winning 1st half record when they play game three of their 6-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia) tonight at 6:45 pm at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. The WooSox snapped their 4-game losing streak with Tuesday night's 5-3 victory in the series opener and made it back-to-back wins over the IronPigs with a 7-4, 10-inning triumph last night. With four games remaining before the end of the official 1st half of the season (all four here in Allentown this week/weekend) the WooSox are 35-32 and need just one more victory to clinch a winning 1st half record. The 1st half ends after this Sunday's game and the 2nd half will begin on Tuesday night (with all teams 0-0) at Polar Park when the WooSox host Toledo. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM.

Better Late Than Never - The past two nights have marked the first meetings of the year between these two long-time rivals who had not faced each other in 101/2 months since last August 3 in Worcester (an 11-1 Sox win over the IronPigs). Last night the Sox scored 3 runs in the top of the 10th inning on RBI singles from Nathan Hickey, Tyler McDonough, and Vinny Capra to snap a 4-4 tie and go on to win, 7-4. Worcester is now 4-3 in extra innings and they have won 11 games in their last at-bat of the game this year. On Tuesday night in the series-opener, Worcester scored twice in the top of the 9th inning on RBI singles by Anthony Seigler (2 hits, BB, RBI, run) and Mikey Romero (3 hits, BB, 2 RBI) to break a 3-3 tie and register their 13th come-from-behind victory of the year, 5-3.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series at Lehigh Valley against the IronPigs this week and weekend:

Fri. 6:45 pm RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 4.50) vs. TBD

Sat. 6:35 pm TBD vs. RHP Chuck King (3-3, 4.02)

Sun. 1:35 pm RHP Jack Anderson (1-3, 4.50) vs. RHP Drake Fellows (0-1, 5.82)

Second Half Adjustments - As mentioned, the 2nd half begins this coming Tuesday, June 23 with all teams reverting back to a 0-0 record before playing the final 75 games of the season. Tuesday also marks the return to Polar Park for the WooSox who will start the 2nd half with a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Toledo Mud Hens from June 23-28. Note that weeknight game times - with schools closed for the summer - will now be 6:45 pm until the last week of August. So, the series vs. Toledo will feature four night games at 6:45 pm (Tuesday - Friday) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

WooSox Promotions during the next homestand at Polar Park from June 23-28 vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Tuesday, June 23, 6:45 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; and A Celebration of Juneteenth (WooSox were on the road on June 19).

Wednesday, June 24, 6:45 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Maynard & Oxford Town Takeover.

Thursday, June 25, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game starting on where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Caribbean Heritage Night; and Auburn Town Takeover, presented by Altus Dental.

Friday, June 26, 6:45 pm Tricorner Hat Giveaway for first 5,000 fans compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Shades of Summer Baseball, presented by GOODR; Charlton Town Takeover; and Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

Saturday, June 27, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring acclaimed author Jane Leavy with former Major League pitcher Rich Hill from 12:30 - 2:00 pm in DCU Club; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, June 28, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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