'Pigs Clip WooSox to Snap Four-Game Losing Streak

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-39) snapped their four-game losing streak with a nail-biting 5-4 win over the Worcester Red Sox (35-33), Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs were off and running early, plating a single run in each of the first three innings. Felix Reyes drove in Dylan Moore with a sacrifice fly in the first while an RBI single in the second for Paul McIntosh and an RBI knock for Bryan De La Cruz in the third made it 3-0.

Back-to-back solo homers for Max Ferguson and Tyler McDonough got the WooSox to within a run in the fourth before Tsung-Che Cheng homered to begin the fifth, tying the game at 3-3.

Christian Cairo doubled with one out in the sixth and then scored on a Carter Kieboom base hit to give the 'Pigs the lead again. Kieboom scored later in the frame on a Dylan Carlson sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

The WooSox nearly rallied all the way back in the ninth. With two outs, Allan Castro singled home a run to cut it a one-run game before Nathan Hickey walked to load the bases. Ryan Cusick (S, 1) bore down however, striking out Kristian Campbell on a 3-2 pitch to seal the win. Cusick got his first save of the season working the final two frames, allowing a run while striking out two.

Gabriel Barbosa (W, 1-0) earned the win with three solid innings out of relief, allowing just one run while Devin Sweet (L, 1-4) took the loss, allowing both 'Pigs runs in the sixth.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Friday, June 19th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Chuck King on the mound for the 'Pigs while the WooSox turn to Brayan Bello.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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