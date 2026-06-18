Wells' Effort Trumped by Columbus, Ingle

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-5 to the Columbus Clippers on Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park. Austin Wells homered twice, but the RailRiders could not overcome a three-homer, four-hit day from Cooper Ingle as the Clippers evened the series at one win apiece.

Wells led off the game with a solo blast on the very first pitch from Clippers' starter Pedro Avila. The MLB rehabber drove the ball 376 feet to straightaway center for the early lead. Ingle, the Cleveland Guardians #3 prospect, leveled the game with a solo homer off Alexander Cornielle in the bottom of the first.

Ingle's second home run gave the Clippers a 2-1 edge in the third. Columbus added a run in the bottom of the fourth on three straight singles for a 3-1 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut the deficit to one in the top of the sixth when Yanquiel Fernández singled home Marco Luciano, but Columbus plated four in the bottom of the inning, keyed by a two-run single from Dayan Frias and Ingle's third home run of the game for a 7-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Wells' second home run of the game cut the Clippers' lead back to three. The 392-foot, two-run shot narrowed the tally to 7-4 Columbus.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run with a double steal in the eighth as Oswaldo Cabrera stole home to cap the scoring at 7-5.

Cornielle (0-1) took the loss in his SWB debut, allowing three runs on seven hits over four innings of work. Avila (3-6) earned the win with five-plus innings of work. Franco Aleman closed out the game for the Clippers, working a three-batter ninth for his seventh save.

Wells, Cabrera, and Duke Ellis had two hits each for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The RailRiders and Clippers play a twinbill on Friday night starting at 5:30 P.M. Adam Kloffenstein and Dom Hamel are slated to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Columbus's Logan Allen and Rorik Maltrud.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

35- 35







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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