Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 23-28

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 with a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, that runs through Sunday, June 28 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency welcome you and your canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. **Dogs are prohibited from Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, Haskell Suite Level, PNC Home Plate Club and the Harbour Hall presented by Harbour Dental Care.

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Fostering Hope as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through tickets sales and promotions.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Camp Day: Bring out your camps for the Jumbo Shrimp's Camp Day! Email charlie@jaxshrimp.com for more information

Thursday, June 25, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

That's What She Said: A night of saluting to famous quotes said by women!

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Friday, June 26, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Union Home Mortgage: Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks!

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Florida Blue: Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks!

Red Caps Weekend: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they salute the Negro Leagues and they'll take the field as the Jacksonville Red Caps. The Red Caps played in the Negro American League from 1938-1942 in Durkeeville at what is now called Henry Aaron Field at JP Small Park.

Retro Red Caps Basketball Jersey Giveaway, presented by Florida Blue: Be sure to get to VyStar Ballpark early and the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with a Jacksonville Red Caps basketball jersey. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus, each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Red Caps Weekend: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they salute the Negro Leagues and they'll take the field as the Jacksonville Red Caps. The Red Caps played in the Negro American League from 1938-1942 in Durkeeville at what is now called Henry Aaron Field at JP Small Park.

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

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