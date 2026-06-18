Bats Kick off Second Half with Homestand against St. Paul

Published on June 18, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field for their first home series of the second half of the Triple-A International League season. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, June 23, to Sunday, June 28 against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The week features plenty of new and returning promotions for all of our fans, including Ali Night on Thursday where the Bats will honor the late legendary boxer Muhammad Ali throughout the game, Life of a Louisville Bat on Friday, where fans can bring out the pop star from within them with special music and merchandise in the team store, and Backyard Baseball Night on Saturday, where the Bats will rebrand as the Melon Heads and play against the St. Paul Fishes in honor of the iconic video game, Backyard Baseball.

New for this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 on Wednesday, June 24, and on Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.