Teel's Five Hits Leads Knights over Bisons 10-5

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Baseball is a game of making the most out of opportunities, and Charlotte prevailed in that category in Friday night's 10-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons that saw both teams have a combined 38 runners reach base.

Kyle Teel made a lot of noise at the plate in his rehab assignment, going 5-6 on the night, scoring three runs and bringing home two others. On the mound, Jonathan Cannon got the win, throwing six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Both teams came out of the gate scoring, with Dustin Harris working a bases-loaded walk to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead, which was tied up with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning for the Bisons.

The Knights broke the tie, making the most of back-to-back singles to begin the fourth inning, with Andy Weber bringing a run home on a groundout to go up 2-1.

Charlotte truly capitalized on a pair of two-out errors for Buffalo in the sixth inning, as the errors extended the inning, setting up Teel to come through with his third single of the night on his rehab assignment, plating two runners who were in scoring position to go up 4-2.

Ryan Galanie extended his team-high hitting streak to 11 games as he further capitalized on the sixth-inning fielding error by the Bisons with a two-run single, putting the Knights ahead 6-2.

The 7th inning saw more opportunities capitalized by Charlotte as Rikuu Nishida added on with a two-run single. Then another run was tacked on due to another fielding error by Buffalo as the Knights expanded their lead to 9-3.

Peyton Pallette diminished any rally attempts by the Bisons in the seventh and eighth innings, throwing two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Galanie came through again in the ninth inning with an RBI double, adding another insurance run to go up 10-3 heading into the final frame.

Buffalo put up a comeback attempt in the ninth inning with a two-run homer but could not put together any more hits as the Knights won on the road 10-5, extending the win streak to three in a row.

Charlotte will look to clinch the road series tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:35 pm from Sahlen Field.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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