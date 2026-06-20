Bisons Struggle to Hold off Charlotte's Bats in Loss

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons gave up 18 hits, allowing the Charlotte Knights to walk away with a 10-3 win on Friday night at Sahlen Field. It's the most hits the Bisons have allowed in a game this season, after only allowing 14 hits against the Syracuse Mets on May 20.

Jay Harry hit a homer in the bottom of the ninth, two doubles and a single in five at-bats for Buffalo while collecting three RBI. The homer is Harry's first of his Triple-A career.

Charlotte struck first to start the game. In the top of the first inning with the bases loaded, Dustin Harris drew a walk to score Kyle Teel.

The Bisons tied the game up 1-1 in the bottom of the inning thanks to C.J. Stubbs. With two outs and on a zero-and-two count, Stubbs drilled a single to left field, allowing Jay Harry to cross home plate from third base.

Andy Weber snapped the tie for the Knights in the top of the fourth. Weber grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Harris to score.

Buffalo tied the game once again in the fifth inning. Sean Keys singled to right field to drive in Carlos Mendoza from third base, making it a 2-2 game. It was Keys' 10th RBI of the season. Mendoza got on base by drawing his 46th walk of the season, giving him sole possession of second place of walks in the IL.

Charlotte responded in the sixth. With two outs and on a full count, Teel blasted a single to left-center field, driving in both Weber and Rikuu Nishida. Ryan Gelanie added to the lead with a two-RBI single to right-center field, giving the Knights a 6-2 lead.

The Bisons cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Harry smoked a double to right field, driving in Josh Rivera from second base.

Charlotte continued to pour it on in the seventh. On a full count with two outs, Nishida dropped a single to center field, scoring Harris and Mario Camilletti to give the Knights an 8-3 advantage. Korey Lee added an insurance run as he reached first base on a fielding error on Josh Rivera.

The Knights added one final run in the ninth inning. Gelanie crushed an RBI double to left field, putting the Bisons in a 10-3 hole.

Harry sliced the deficit to 10-5 in the bottom of the inning. He blasted a two-RBI homer to right field.

Buffalo and Charlotte are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. pitch on Saturday at Sahlen Field. The series is tied 1-1. Grant Rogers will get the start on the mound for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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