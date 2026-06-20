Five Norfolk Blasts Take Down Mets on Friday

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Jihwan Bae of the Syracuse Mets heads around third

(Syracuse Mets) Jihwan Bae of the Syracuse Mets heads around third(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - Early home runs by Norfolk and a late offensive explosion hurt the Syracuse Mets in a 14-3 loss against the Tides on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Norfolk (28-45) wasted no time taking the lead in the first inning when Johnathan Rodríguez launched a solo home run to center field, putting the Tides in front, 1-0.

The Tides added to their lead in the second. José Barrero singled and Chadwick Tromp doubled before Jud Fabian crushed a three-run homer to right-center field, stretching the advantage to 4-0.

Syracuse (36-37) got on the board in the bottom of the second when Ben Rortvedt belted a solo home run to right field, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

Norfolk answered in the third. Barrero doubled and scored on a triple by Michael Siani, extending the lead to 5-1.

The Mets battled back in the bottom of the third. Yonny Hernández walked and Jihwan Bae followed with a two-run homer to right-center field, his fifth home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Syracuse threatened again in the fifth. Bae walked and Nick Morabito reached on catcher's interference before Andy Ibáñez singled to load the bases with two outs. However, reliever Jose Espada retired Cristian Pache to leave the bases loaded.

Norfolk added a run in the sixth when Fabian walked and later scored on an RBI double by Rodríguez, making it 6-3.

The game remained within reach until the eighth when the Tides broke it open. Norfolk scored seven runs in the frame, highlighted by a three-run home run from Barrero and a solo shot by Ryan Noda, extending the lead to 14-3.

On the mound, Zach Thornton struck out six over four innings but allowed five runs on eight hits. Ofreidy Gómez worked two innings in relief and surrendered one run while striking out four. Adbert Alzolay allowed a solo homer in the seventh, and Norfolk's seven-run eighth inning came against Dylan Ross and position player Sam Biller.

Bae led the Syracuse offense with a two-run homer and reached base twice. Rortvedt added his fourth home run of the season, while Ibáñez finished with two hits, including a double. Morabito singled, stole his 21st base of the year, and reached base twice.

Syracuse continues its series against Norfolk on Saturday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. Mets top pitching prospect Jonah Tong is scheduled to start for the Mets against right-handed pitcher Chris Kachmar. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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