Young Pitchers' Duel Becomes Slug Fest

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Keiner Delgado, Jhostynxon Garcia and Dominic Fletcher teed off on the Iowa Cubs pitching staff to combine for eight RBI, with one home run each, as the Indianapolis Indians emerged victorious, 11-8, on Thursday night at Principal Park.

Khristian Curtis (W, 2-0), coming off a dominant Triple-A debut, ran into early trouble on the mound. Jonathan Long took him deep in the second inning for a 1-0 Iowa lead, and a wild pitch in the third allowed Christian Bethancourt to trot home from third base.

The Indians defense got the club back in the game, stealing two runs from the I-Cubs in the fourth. Back-to-back outfield assists cut down Iowa baserunners at home plate as catcher Joey Bart swiped them out just in time.

With the momentum on Indianapolis' side, Keiner Delgado hammered his first Triple-A home run in the next inning to put the Indians on the board, 2-1.

The 24-year-old starters, Curtis and Iowa's Will Sanders, kept it a close game until the sixth inning, when Enmanuel Valdez knotted up the contest with an RBI triple off Yosver Zulueta (L, 0-1). The Indians proceeded to surge ahead with seven hits, including two long balls, to end the frame with an 8-2 Indianapolis lead. 12 Indians batters filed through the batter's box before Iowa could collect three outs.

Iowa immediately pulled out its own tape measure to climb back within one in the bottom of the inning. The I-Cubs sent nine hitters to the plate and launched three home runs to make it an 8-7 ball game.

Indianapolis ultimately broke away, 11-7, with RBI doubles from Fletcher and Valdez in the seventh and eighth innings. Iowa tacked on one more run in the ninth with a sac fly from Triantos, but Long struck out to end the contest, 11-8.

The six-game series between the Indians and I-Cubs continues Friday night starting at 8:08 PM ET. Indianapolis will look for a win behind LHP Hunter Barco (2-5, 4.13) as Iowa sends RHP Vince Velasquez (1-1, 5.87) to the mound.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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