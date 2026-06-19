Redbirds Trim Magic Number to Three with Thursday Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand to wrap up the first half of the 2026 season with a 7-3 victory over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers).

After a 72-minute rain delay, Memphis jumped on Nashville pitching immediately. Three batters after second baseman César Prieto smacked an RBI single to start the scoring, first baseman Bligh Madris belted a three-run homer to push the Redbirds advantage to 4-0.

Right fielder Joshua Báez added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with his fifth home run of the series, a solo shot. The right-handed power bat pushed his International League-leading tally to 24 homers on the campaign. Left fielder Thomas Saggese smacked his second homer in as many games into the left-center field Memphis bullpen in the sixth.

Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (4-0) allowed three runs (none earned) on four hits, walked none and struck out five. The three runs scored on a three-run homer that followed a two-out error in the top of the second inning. In his return to Triple-A, right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy posted 3.0 shutout innings and struck out four. Austin Love worked a perfect ninth in his AutoZone Park debut.

The win pushed Memphis into first place all alone, 1.0-game ahead of the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) and 3.0 games in front of Nashville. The Redbirds control their own destiny with the magic number of three with three games to play in the first half. Memphis can clinch home-field advantage in the 2026 International League Championship Series as soon as Saturday night.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, June 19 to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds to close out the first half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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