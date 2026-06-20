Walk-off Winners, Saints Score Two in Ninth and Win It on Wallner's Single, 6-5

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - 0-27. That was the record for the St. Paul Saints when trailing after eight innings entering play on Friday night. They can now put a one in the win column. Trailing by a run in the ninth, the Saints scored two for a 6-5 walk-off win over the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field in front of 7,212.

With the Saints down 5-4 in the ninth and one out, Alan Roden clobbered a solo homer to right, his fifth of the season, evening the game at five. Roden went 3-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored. Gabby Gonzalez followed with a double down the third base line to put the winning run in scoring positing. With pinch runner Harry Genth at second Matt Wallner looped a game winning RBI single into right-center for the walk-off win. Wallner went 2-4 with a double, RBI, and a run scored. It was the second walk-off win for the Saints this season.

The night started with an unusual sight on the mound as Randy Dobnak, the Saints all-time winningest pitcher and most strikeouts among many records, made his first ever appearance as a visitor at CHS Field. It was a rude welcome back for Dobnak in the first inning by his former team. Roden led off with a single to left-center and Gabby Gonzalez singled to center putting runners at first and second. After a fielder's choice by Matt Wallner, Aaron Sabato unloaded on a three-run homer to left, his 14th of the season, putting the Saints up 3-0. Sabato finished the night 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

With one out in the second, three straight hits by the Storm Chasers got them on the board. Abraham Toro tripled to right-center and scored on a double to right by Drew Waters cutting the Saints lead to 3-1. Brandon Drury followed with an RBI single to right-center getting the Storm Chasers to withing 3-2.

Matthew Lugo led off the fifth inning for the Storm Chasers with a double to right. Brett Squires then singled to right and the ball went under the glove of Wallner allowing Lugo to score, tying the game at three.

A costly error allowed the Saints to take the lead in the sixth. Orlando Arcia reached on an infield single to third. He stole second and took third on the throwing error by catcher Luca Tresh. A sacrifice fly from Ben Ross put the Saints up 4-3.

A long ball in the eighth gave the Storm Chasers the lead. Tresh led off the inning with an infield single to the pitcher Jake Higginbotham. Toro then followed by unloading on one over the left-center field wall for a two-run homer, his ninth of the season, putting the Storm Chasers a 5-4 lead.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (2-2, 8.00) to the mound against RHP Mitch Spence (1-4, 6.54). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, all presented by Northland Ford Dealers.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.