Iowa Defeats Indianapolis, 11-7
Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (30-40) defeated the Indianapolis Indians (29-44) 11-7 on Friday night at Principal Park.
Indianapolis scored one run in the first inning and two more runs in the second inning to take an early lead. Iowa scored two runs in the second inning on a pair of RBI singles by Chas McCormick and Brett Bateman to make it a one run game. The I-Cubs would score two more runs in the third inning on an RBI double from James Triantos and an RBI single by Christian Bethancourt to briefly take the lead.
The Indians jumped back in front with two runs of their own in the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead. Iowa would go on to score four runs in the fourth inning on a Jonathon Long grand slam, and score three more runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Owen Miller and a two-run home run by B.J Murray to jump in front 11-5.
Indianapolis scored one run in the seventh inning and one run in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs and the tying run at the plate, Iowa reliever Vince Reilly struck out the Indianapolis hitter to earn his first Triple-A Save and preserve the I-Cubs victory.
Iowa looks to win the series, as they continue a six-game series against Indianapolis on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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