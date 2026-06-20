Bulls Fall to Shrimp on Friday

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC --- Brandon White threw one-hit ball over seven innings with 11 strikeouts as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Durham Bulls 5-3 before 7,278 fans at the DBAP on Friday night.

White (W, 2-3), who was making his fifth Triple-A start, allowed a two-out bloop single in the first to Carson Williams. After that, White retired the final 19 batters he faced. Amos Willingham threw a perfect eighth inning before Durham (28-45) got on the board in the ninth on a three-run homer by Oliver Dunn. Logan Driscoll singled to keep the game alive, then Cooper Kinney reached on a throwing error by catcher Agustin Ramirez at first base after a strikeout.

Jacksonville (40-32) brought in Zach Pop (S, 1), who needed just one pitch to retire Homer Bush as the potential winning run to preserve the Jumbo Shrimp's 5-3 win.

All told, Jacksonville retired 22 straight batters before Logan Davidson started the ninth with a single.

Mason Englert (L, 0-2) allowed three runs - two earned - over six solid innings, but took the loss. The Bulls permitted an unearned run in the first inning as a result of a Carson Williams fielding error. Johnny Olmstead cracked a solo homer in the second, then the Shrimp tacked on a third run in the sixth.

Graham Pauley bounced a two-run single into right field in the eighth to push Jacksonville's lead to 5-0.

The Bulls have lost three straight after their four-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday.

Game five of the six-game series is slated for Saturday night at 6:45 PM ET.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.