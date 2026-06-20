Bulls Fall to Shrimp on Friday
Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC --- Brandon White threw one-hit ball over seven innings with 11 strikeouts as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Durham Bulls 5-3 before 7,278 fans at the DBAP on Friday night.
White (W, 2-3), who was making his fifth Triple-A start, allowed a two-out bloop single in the first to Carson Williams. After that, White retired the final 19 batters he faced. Amos Willingham threw a perfect eighth inning before Durham (28-45) got on the board in the ninth on a three-run homer by Oliver Dunn. Logan Driscoll singled to keep the game alive, then Cooper Kinney reached on a throwing error by catcher Agustin Ramirez at first base after a strikeout.
Jacksonville (40-32) brought in Zach Pop (S, 1), who needed just one pitch to retire Homer Bush as the potential winning run to preserve the Jumbo Shrimp's 5-3 win.
All told, Jacksonville retired 22 straight batters before Logan Davidson started the ninth with a single.
Mason Englert (L, 0-2) allowed three runs - two earned - over six solid innings, but took the loss. The Bulls permitted an unearned run in the first inning as a result of a Carson Williams fielding error. Johnny Olmstead cracked a solo homer in the second, then the Shrimp tacked on a third run in the sixth.
Graham Pauley bounced a two-run single into right field in the eighth to push Jacksonville's lead to 5-0.
The Bulls have lost three straight after their four-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday.
Game five of the six-game series is slated for Saturday night at 6:45 PM ET.
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