Bulls Return to the Dbap for a Six-Game Homestand, June 16-21

Published on June 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 16 for a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The homestand runs through Sunday, June 21 and features fan-favorite promotions, community celebrations, special events, and a Father's Day finale at the DBAP.

Tuesday, June 16 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: Avalara

Promotion: Tendies & Tallboys

Game Highlights: Kick off the homestand with one of the most popular promotions of the season. Fans can enjoy discounted chicken tenders and tallboy beers while taking in Durham Bulls baseball under the lights at DBAP.

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

Game Sponsor: PNC Bank

Promotion: Small Business Day

Game Highlights: Join us for a special midday game celebrating local businesses and the impact they make throughout the Triangle community. It's the perfect opportunity for companies, employees, and fans to enjoy a summer afternoon at the ballpark.

Thursday, June 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: Hitachi Energy

Promotion: Dollar Dogs

Game Highlights: A fan-favorite returns to the DBAP as fans can enjoy Dollar Dogs throughout the game courtesy of Sahlen's. Bring your appetite and enjoy an evening of Bulls baseball, great ballpark food, and family fun.

Friday, June 19 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: The Nine: African American Heritage Night

Game Highlights: Join the Bulls for African American Heritage Night as we celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of African Americans throughout our community and the game of baseball. The evening will feature special recognitions and themed programming as the Bulls take on the Jumbo Shrimp at DBAP. Plus, stick around after the final out for a fan-favorite Friday Night Fireworks show sponsored by bioMérieux.

Saturday, June 20 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: TowneBank

Promotion: Miracle League Night + Camp Out Night

Game Highlights: Saturday night features two special events at the DBAP. Miracle League Night celebrates athletes of all abilities and the impact of the Miracle League community. Fans can also enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks show sponsored by bioMérieux. Following the game, participants in Camp Out Night will have the opportunity to spend the night on the field for a unique Durham Bulls experience under the stars.

Sunday, June 21 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Promotion: Father's Day Celebration

Game Highlights: Celebrate Father's Day at the DBAP with a memorable evening of Bulls baseball. Fathers and their families can take part in Pregame Catch on the Field from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., creating lasting memories before first pitch. Following the game, young fans + their fathers can enjoy Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, making Father's Day the perfect family outing at the ballpark.

Additional Homestand Notes

2026 Season Tickets & Mini Plans:

Fans can lock in their spot at the DBAP all season long with 2026 season tickets and mini plans. Ticket members enjoy priority seating, exclusive events, and added perks throughout the year. For more information, visit DurhamBulls.com or contact the Bulls ticket office.

Ballpark Entry & Mobile Tickets:

Fans are encouraged to use mobile ticketing for quick and easy entry into DBAP. Be sure to have tickets downloaded and ready prior to arrival to help ensure a smooth entry experience.

Family Fun at the DBAP:

Durham Bulls Athletic Park continues to provide one of the most family-friendly environments in Minor League Baseball, featuring interactive entertainment, Wool E. Bull appearances, special promotions, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry!

Concessions & Ballpark Favorites:

From classic ballpark staples to local favorites, DBAP offers a wide variety of food and beverage options throughout the stadium. Fans can enjoy popular weekly promotions including Tendies & Tallboys and Dollar Dogs during this homestand.

Theme Nights & Promotions:

This week's homestand features something for every fan, including Tendies & Tallboys, Small Business Day, Dollar Dogs presented by Sahlen's, African American Heritage Night, Miracle League Night, Camp Out Night, Father's Day festivities, Pregame Catch on the Field, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Lane & Associates Family Dentistry!

Merchandise & Retail:

Stop by the Bulls Team Store to shop the latest Durham Bulls merchandise, including new apparel, hats, collectibles, and exclusive items available throughout the season.

Parking & Arrival:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early throughout the week to enjoy pregame activities, special recognitions, and all the excitement happening around the ballpark before first pitch.







International League Stories from June 15, 2026

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