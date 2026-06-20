Clippers Walk off on Naylor Inside-The-Park Homer
Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - In one of the craziest games in recent memory at Huntington Park, the Columbus Clippers won in spectacular come-from-behind fashion in extra innings, 9-8. Bo Naylor thrilled the crowd with an inside-the-park two-run round-tripper in the extra frame to stun the visiting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Columbus nearly won the game in the bottom of the 7th, when Kody Huff sent a fly ball deep into left-center field with the winning run heading towards home, but SWB center fielder Kenedy Corona made a ridiculous diving catch to send the game into extras tied 5-5.
It looked bleak for Columbus when the visitors scored three runs in the top-half of the 8th inning, but the Clippers weren't done.
Dayan Frias singled in the first run to make it 8-6. Then Joe Lampe made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly, but that put the Clippers one out away from losing. That's when Naylor stepped to the plate.
The victory gives the Clippers an overall mark of 40-31 on the year, while SWB falls to 35-36.
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