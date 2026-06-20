Sounds Eliminated from First Half Playoff Race

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







MEMPHIS - The Nashville Sounds have been eliminated from playoff contention in the first half race with a 4-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at AutoZone Park. Three late insurance runs from the offense secured the late victory for Memphis.

Memphis grabbed the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with three straight singles off of starting pitcher Garrett Stallings and got out of major trouble, holding the Redbirds to just the one run. The Sounds offense was blanked through the first four innings, mustering one hit and stranding four runners on base.

Nashville created its first real threat of the game in the top of the fifth as Eddys Leonard drew a leadoff walk. Ethan Murray followed with a base hit to left field and advanced Leonard to second. Ramón Rodríguez grounded into a forceout, which had Leonard out at third. The threat grew as Greg Jones drew a walk to load the bases and set up Luis Lara to rip an RBI-single, his first RBI in the last six games, into left field and scored Murray, tying the game one a piece.

Stallings got into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning as he issued a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk to load the bases. An RBI-single by Bligh Madris gave the Redbirds the 2-1 lead before Stallings got the first two outs of the inning on a double play. Mark Manfredi got the nod and relieved Stallings to get the final out of the frame and stranded both runners on base. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Redbirds added two more insurance runs on a two-run homer off of Jake Woodford, extending the Memphis lead to 4-1.

The Sounds made things interesting in the top of the ninth inning as Matos ripped a one-out double, his third of the season, while Leonard followed with a walk to put two on base. After a wild pitch advanced Matos to third base, Murray was the tying run at the plate, but he grounded into a double play to end the game for a 4-1 Memphis win.

The Sounds and Redbirds continue their series on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. RHP Tyson Hardin (2-1, 1.89 ERA) will get the start on the mound for Nashville.

POSTGAME NOTES:

LARA 30: Luis Lara went 1-for-3 and added an RBI-single in the top of the fifth to tie the game. It marked his 30th RBI of the season and is the fifth Sound to reach 30+ RBI (Jeferson Quero - 39, Eddys Leonard - 37, Jett Williams - 36, Brock Wilken - 33) on the year. Lara has produced an RBI-streak of four consecutive games, two different times this season. Lara continues to lead the team in batting average (.314), ranks second among full season minor league hitters in the Brewers farm system and sixth in the International League. It's the third time he has recorded 30+ RBI in his five-year career, with his single-season career-high coming during the 2024 season with High-A Wisconsin (41).

WALK OF LIFE: Eddys Leonard earned a new season-high in walks (3) in Friday night's game against the Memphis Redbirds. The three walks marks the sixth time he has recorded 3+ walks in his nine-year career. Leonard ranks tied for fifth on the team in walks (23) this season, while Luis Lara leads with 45. Leonard's single-season career-high in walks continues to sit at 51 during the 2021 season (High-A Great Lakes, Single-A Rancho Cucamonga). Leonard currently ranks fifth in total bases (104), seventh in batting average (.276) and ties for seventh in hits (58) among full season Brewers minor league hitters.

ONE AND DONE: The Sounds fell to the Redbirds with a 4-1 loss on Friday night and marked the 24th time this season the team has been held to less than three runs. Nashville is 11-9 in one-run games and are 0-6 when scoring one run or none this season. The Sounds were 15-41 when scoring three runs or less, while posting five hits or less in 35 games (20 - Home, 15 - Road) and went 2-24 when scoring one or no runs during the 2025 season.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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