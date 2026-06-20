Series Returns to Even After Game Four

Published on June 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Tonight, the Toledo Mud Hens and Rochester Red Wings played Game Four of their road series, where Toledo fell 6-2. With the loss, the series moved even at two games apiece.

Rochester got to work immediately in the bottom of the 1st inning. Seaver King and Abimelec Ortiz opened the game with back-to-back line drive singles to right field. With runners on the corners, Brady House lifted a sacrifice fly to right, and although the throw home was close, King scored to give the Red Wings an early 1-0 lead. Rochester added on shortly after when Trey Lipscomb doubled to the warning track in right field, bringing Ortiz home and extending the lead to 2-0 after one inning.

The Hens responded in the top of the 2nd. Eduardo Valencia lined a double into center field before advancing to third on a fly out from Jace Jung. Corey Julks then brought Toledo's first run home with a sacrifice fly to center field, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

Rochester answered immediately in its half of the inning. Joey Wiemer opened with a line drive single to right field, and Riley Adams followed with a ground ball to Max Short that resulted in a throwing error, allowing the runners to move into scoring position. Seaver King then broke things open with a three-run home run on a frozen rope over the center-field wall, pushing the Red Wings' lead to 5-1.

The Red Wings added one more in the 3rd when Andrew Pinckney launched a solo home run to center field, making the score 6-1.

Toledo chipped away at the deficit later in the game. Corey Julks started the rally with a bloop single into shallow right field. He advanced to second on a groundout from Tyler Gentry and moved to third after Cal Stevenson singled to center field. Max Burt then delivered a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Julks to score and cutting the deficit to four runs at 6-2.

That would end up being as close as Toledo would get. The Hens were unable to mount a comeback, and the final remained 6-2. With the loss, Toledo moved to 33-39 on the season. Both teams will be back tomorrow night at 6:45 p.m. for Game Five of the road series.







International League Stories from June 19, 2026

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