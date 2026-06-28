Memphis Drops Fifth Straight at Jacksonville Despite Gorman Homer

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Memphis Redbirds finalized a six-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Sunday afternoon at Vystar Ballpark.

Third baseman Nolan Gorman smacked a first-inning solo home run to put Memphis in front, the second home run of his first week at Triple-A this season. Center fielder Colton Ledbetter posted the lone Redbird multi-hit effort with a 2-for-3 day in the loss.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz (0-3) allowed four runs on five hits, walked five and struck out three. The left-handed pitcher worked 5.0 innings and allowed a home run. MLB Rehabbing reliever Ryan Fernandez worked a perfect sixth inning with a strikeout. Luis Gastelum pushed his scoreless appearance streak to 15 games. The right-handed pitcher has allowed a run in just six of his 33 appearances in 2026 and multiple runs twice.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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