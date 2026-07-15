Joey Chestnut to Face Memphis Media Personalities in 5-Pound BBQ Nacho Challenge at AutoZone Park

Published on July 15, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee- Fresh off his win at this year's July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest, Competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut is headed to AutoZone Park this Saturday for a uniquely Memphis competition.

Following the Memphis Redbirds game, Chestnut will compete against three two-person teams in the 5-Pound BBQ Nacho Challenge presented by TN Army National Guard, held on the field prior to the postgame Fireworks Show presented by Mid-South Chevy Dealers.

Each team will consist of one Memphis media personality: Parker King, morning anchor and reporter for Action News 5, Chris Vernon, host of The Chris Vernon Show on Grind City Media and Gabe Kuhn, host of The Gabe Kuhn Show on 92.9 FM ESPN.

King, Kuhn and Vernon will each be paired with one winner from the three fan eating contests previously held at AutoZone Park: Michael McCarthy, Exlines' Best Pizza in Town champion; Myles Robinson, Slider Inn champion; and Jacob Kee, Also's Pizza Pies champion.

Chestnut will compete solo, taking on all three duos at once as everyone races to finish a massive 5-pound BBQ nacho. The team, or Chestnut, that cleans their plate first will be crowned the winner.

Widely regarded as the greatest competitive eater of all time, Chestnut has set dozens of world records and claimed numerous eating championships throughout his legendary career.

Fans wanting to meet the eating legend can purchase a MEAT & Greet specialty ticket. Along with the opportunity to meet Chestnut, specialty ticket holders will have access to a buffet with several foods he holds eating records for including chicken wings, grilled cheese sandwiches, funnel cakes, tacos and much more.

Tickets for Saturday's game start at just $4.70 are available now at www.memphisredbirds.com or by calling (901) 721-6000.







International League Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.