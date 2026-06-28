Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 28 at Charlotte

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (3-2, 48-30) vs. Charlotte Knights (2-3, 44-36)

Sunday - 5:05 p.m. ET - Truist Field - Charlotte, NC

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (2-4, 4.42) vs. LHP Joe Rock (1-1, 4.88)

KNIGHT ME: Looking to take the series lead following a one-hour and 43-minute rain delay, the Rochester Red Wings held the Charlotte Knights to just one run on five hits in a 3-1 victory...LHP JACKSON KENT led the way on the mound, keeping the Knights at bay over 5.2 strong innings...leading the offense, 2B TREY LIPSCOMB homered for the 14th time this season and added a double, driving in two of the Red Wings' three runs...Rochester looks to win their seventh series in their last eight tries in the finale tonight, sending RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound against Knights southpaw Joe Rock...

The Red Wings are now 15-3 against left-handed starting pitchers this season.

SLEEP PERALES DEMON: RHP LUIS PERALES will make his 13th start (15th app.) of 2026 in the series finale tonight...in his previous outing on Tuesday night, the hard-throwing right-hander picked up the win on the back of starting pitcher LHP ZACH PENROD, allowing five earned on seven hits across 5.1 innings of work with three strikeouts and a pair of walks...across four weekend starts (Sat. & Sun.) this season, Perales boasts a 2.25 ERA (3 ER/12.0 IP) with a .244 BAA...

As a starting pitcher, the Venezuela native averages 98.4 MPH on his four-seam fastball, second-hardest among active International League SP behind SWB RHP Carlos Lagrange (98.9).

KENT STOP WON'T STOP: LHP JACKSON KENT picked up his fourth win of the season in last night's low-scoring affair, allowing just four hits and a run while turning in six strikeouts over a strong 5.2 innings...the southpaw now leads all Red Wing pitchers in wins in the month of June, while also holding the eighth-lowest WHIP (0.99) of any Triple-A pitcher over the span...in seven road games between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, the former University of Arizona ace holds both the lowest ERA (1.11) and WHIP (0.84) among all full-season Minor League Pitchers (min. 30.0 IP).

THIS IS THE (TREY)WAY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB was one of two Red Wings to turn in a multi-hit performance in last night's rain-delayed win, going 2-for-4 alongside a pair of RBI and a run...the statline included a double that knotted the outing at one run apiece in the top of the second, followed by a 382-foot moonshot to center-field that extended the Wings' lead 3-1 two innings later...in 65 fewer games, the 26-year-old has now tied his career-high in home runs with 14, set back in 2023...

Lipscomb now has 29 home runs as a Red Wing since making his Triple-A debut in 2024, tied with current Las Vegas INF Joey Meneses for fourth most.

ALL RILED UP: C RILEY ADAMS accounted for two hits, including a double in the top of the second that led to a score in the same inning, and a run in Saturday night's victory at Truist Park...the veteran has now tallied a hit in all but four games of June, and is T-6th among all International League hitters against left-handed pitchers (min. 15 AB) in OBP (.550), and is T-10th in batting average (.400), with teammate PHILLIP GLASSER ...

Adams comes into tonight's 5:05 p.m. battle holding the second-highest OBP (.533) and SLG (.600) and third-highest OPS (1.133) among all Red Wings on Sundays.

ROAD WINGS: With a pair of consecutive road victories over Charlotte on Friday and Saturday night, the Red Wings are guaranteed either a series win or split with the Knights...in 37 away games this season, the Wings hold an International League-leading 24 wins...they also hold the second-lowest team ERA and WHIP on the road in the IL...RHP ANDRY LARA leads the charge with an ERA of 2.75 (36.0 IP) and a WHIP of 0.97 in seven road games, while 3B BRADY HOUSE headlines the offensive side with a slash line of .344/.385.410.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2024: Just two short years ago today, the Red Wings combined for 17 hits in Indianapolis to beat the Indians by a score of 14-7...in LF JAMES WOOD'S final game in a Red Wings uniform, the Rockville, MD native became the latest Red Wing, and one of five in the Nationals era to log three doubles in a game, going 3-for-6 with three RBI and a walk...Wood finished his Rochester tenure with a .353 batting average (67-for-190) with 10 homers, 16 doubles, 37 RBI and 40 walks.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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