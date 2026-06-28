June 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Buffalo Bisons

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (2-2, 32-45) vs. BUFFALO BISONS (3-2, 38-42)

June 28 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kenten Egbert (0-0, 8.44) vs. RHP Richard Gallardo (0-1, 5.30)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Buffalo Bisons are set to play the final game of a six-game series at Principal Park tonight...right-hander Kenten Egbert is set to make his third appearance (first start) for Iowa...right-hander Richard Gallardo is scheduled to start for Buffalo.

TOUGH LUCK: The I-Cubs fell 9-3 in 11 innings last night against Buffalo... Chas McCormick tallied three hits and led the offense with two RBI...the game was tied 3-3 after both teams had chances to score go ahead runs in the ninth inning...both teams were held scoreless in the 10th inning before Buffalo scored six runs in the 11th inning...Iowa starter Grant Kipp struck out seven in his Triple-A debut, while relievers Zac Leigh and Luis Peralta threw a combined 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one walk.

TRI: Chicago Cubs' No. 9 prospect James Triantos is batting .353 (30-for-85) with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI in 21 June games...James extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in his only at-bat in the 10th inning... he is batting .372 (18-for-47) with four doubles, one home run, and nine RBI during the stretch...Triantos is ranked fifth in the International League with 84 hits on the season...Triantos is just one home run shy of tying a career high of seven done twice, in 2022 and 2025...he did not hit his fifth home run of year last season until Aug. 29 at Las Vegas...Triantos' 84 hits and 17 stolen bases are numbers matched by just three other players in the IL, Nashville's Luis Lara Gwinnett's Jim Jarvis and Indianapolis' Ronny Simon.

THE GRAND BALL: Kevin Alcántara hit the seventh grand slam of the season for Iowa on Wednesday, surpassing the season total the I-Cubs have had for grand slams over the last two seasons...the most grand slams Iowa has hit in a season since 2017 is eight, done in 2023...Kevin's grand slam was the fourth grand slam Iowa has hit during this 12 game homestand in Des Moines after Owen Miller hit one on Tuesday, Jonathon Long hit one on June 19 and Ben Cowles hit one on June 17.

START 'EM UP: With Iowa pitcher Kenten Egbert scheduled to start today for Iowa, he marks the 20th different pitcher to start a game for Iowa in the 2026 season...only one of the 20 pitchers that has started a game for the I-Cubs this season has done so while being on a Major League rehab assignment (Matthew Boyd).

BJ BALLIN': I-Cubs infielder BJ Murray extended his hitting streak to a season high nine games, batting .462 (18-for-39) with 11 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, four RBI, and four walks... recorded two hits Friday night, giving him six multi-hit efforts in his last nine games.....Wednesday marked the second time Murray has had back-to-back three hit performances this season, last doing so April 21-22 vs. Louisville... BJ is the first I-Cub to have at least five triples in a season since Donnie Dewees also had five in 2019 ...BJ ranks among International League leaders in triples (1st, 5), batting average (2nd, .327), hits (2nd, 87), OPS (3rd, .961), on-base percentage (4th, .423), total bases (4th, 143) and extra-base hits (5th, 33).

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara went 4-for-5 with two runs scored, two doubles, and an RBI Friday night...the four-hit performance was the second for Kevin this season after accomplishing the feat on Wednesday against Buffalo...since returning to the Iowa lineup on June 10 after being optioned by Chicago, Kevin is batting .364 (20-for-55) with 13 runs scored, seven doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and nine walks...Kevin extended his on-base streak to 34 games last night with a single ...the streak is the longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long reached in 35 consecutive games from July 9-Aug. 24, 2025, which set a franchise record...in addition, it is the longest active streak in the International League and second longest active streak in Triple-A...the on-base streak is the longest in the International League this season, and the fourth longest in Triple-A.

PACK THE PARK: The Iowa Cubs announced an attendance of 11,508 fans Friday night...marked the largest crowd at Principal Park since Aug. 23, 2019 when the I-Cubs had an attendance of 13,138 vs. Nashville...it is the most fans any Iowa Cubs game has seen this season.

JONNY LONG: Chicago's No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long went 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBI Friday night...the six RBI by Long matched his career high for most RBI in a game, last doing so on May 14, 2025 with Iowa against St. Paul...in 20 June games, he has 19 runs scored, eight doubles, five home runs, and 17 RBI...on June 18-19, he hit home runs in consecutive games for the first time this season.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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