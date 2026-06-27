Iowa Offense Surges, Defeats Buffalo, 12-1

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (2-2, 32-44) defeated the Buffalo Bisons (2-2, 37-42) 12-1 on Friday evening at Principal Park.

Buffalo opened the game with one run in the first inning. Iowa responded with three runs in the bottom half of the first inning on a pair of RBI doubles by Moises Ballesteros and Jonathon Long, and an RBI single by Chas McCormick. The I-Cubs would go on to add a run in the fourth on an RBI double by Owen Miller to extend their lead to 4-1.

Iowa would add two more runs in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Long. The I-Cubs would score four more runs in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Christian Bethancourt and RBI singles from Long and Kevin Alcántara. Iowa would go on to add another run in the seventh inning on an RBI triple for Miller on his fourth hit of the night and a run in the eighth on the sixth RBI of the game for Long.

Iowa pitchers Andrew Wantz and Ty Blach held Buffalo scoreless over the final eight innings of play, allowing six combined hits, striking out eight, and allowing just one walk.

Kevin Alcántara joined Owen Miller with four hits, his second four hit game of the series.

Iowa continues a six game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

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International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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