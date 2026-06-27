Bisons Fall to Iowa and Split First Four Games of Series

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Yohendrick Piñango and Jonatan Clase both had a multi-hit game, as the Buffalo Bisons coughed up 12 unanswered in their 12-1 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at Principal Park.

Clase and Piñango both drilled a pair of singles each.

In the top of the first inning, Josh Kasevich hit a single to center field, scoring Jay Harry from third base.

Iowa responded in the bottom half of the inning. Moisés Ballesteros doubled to the warning track in left field, driving in Owen Miller to tie the game 1-1. Jonathan Long then drilled a double to right field to score Ballesteros, giving the Cubs a one-run advantage. Long then was driven in on a single to center field from Chas McCormick.

Miller added an insurance run for Iowa in the fourth. He doubled to left field near the third base line, driving in James Triantos to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead.

Iowa started to pull away in the fifth inning. Long blasted a two-run homer to left field.

Christian Bethancourt picked up a home run of his own in the sixth. Bethancourt launched a solo shot to left field, increasing the deficit to 7-1. Kevin Alcántra then crushed an RBI single to left field with two outs in the inning. Long went on to drive in both Ballesteros and Alcántara on a single to left field to give the Cubs a nine-run advantage.

Miller helped Iowa gain a double-digit lead in the seventh inning. He hit a triple to right field that allowed Scott Kingery to cross home plate from second base.

The scoring continued for the Cubs entering the eighth. Long grounded out to Harry at shortstop, allowing BJ Murray to score and give Iowa a 12-1 lead.

Buffalo and Iowa are scheduled for a 7:08 p.m. pitch on Friday at Principal Park. The series is tied 2-2. Grant Rogers will get the start at pitcher for the Bisons. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:50 p.m.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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