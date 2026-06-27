Memphis Shut out by Jacksonville for Third Straight Defeat

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 1-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Friday night at Vystar Ballpark.

In the loss, Memphis out-hit Jacksonville 3-2. Left fielder Colton Ledbetter smacked the lone extra-base hit in the entire game with his double in the top of the seventh inning. Right fielder Noah Mendlinger and catcher Leo Bernal tallied the other base hits.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen (1-3) allowed one unearned run on one hit, walked one and struck out three in a tough-luck loss. The left-handed pitcher worked 6.0 innings in the start. Tink Hence tossed a perfect inning in relief and Brandt Thompson followed with a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

The loss pushed the current losing streak to three and tied the team's longest during the 2026 season. Memphis must sweep the weekend to avoid losing just its second series of the season. The only series loss of the year also came at the hands of Jacksonville.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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