WooSox Game Information

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Game time is 6:45 pm. Thank you.

JUNE 26th TOLEDO (3-0)/(37-40) at WORCESTER (0-3)/(36-38) 6:45 pm

Toledo Mud Hens RHP Brenan Hanifee (2-1, 5.71) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Seth Martinez (2-1, 5.91)

First Summer Friday - The Worcester Red Sox - who have dropped three close games to Toledo the past three nights - attempt to get their first win of the series, and of the 2nd half, when they play game four of their 6-game set against the Mud Hens tonight at 6:45 pm. Tonight is the first of seven Friday night summer home games at Polar Park and, among other fun happenings this evening, the first 5,000 fans attending the game will receive a WooSox Tricorner Hat, compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. After the game, fans will be treated to Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks. Tonight's game will be televised on tape delay on NESN+ and can be heard live on NASH 98.9 FM.

Two Bad - The WooSox - who have lost 10 of their last 13 games overall - have matched their season-low of 2-games under .500 (at 36-38) from May 23-25 (when they were 23-25 ironically). Worcester needs a win tonight to avoid falling 3-games below .500 for the first time in more than 14 months since April 13, 2025 when they were 5-8 to begin last season. The WooSox low point all of last year was 4-games below .500 on April 11, 2025 at 4-8.

Hosting Hens - Worcester has lost the first three games here to the Hens the past three nights, 4-1 on Tuesday, 5-4 on Wednesday, and 3-2 in 10-innings last night to fall to 0-3 in the 2nd half and 36-38 overall. This 6-game set vs. Toledo will feature one more night game (this evening at 6:45 pm) and then usual Polar Park weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday. The WooSox and Mud Hens are meeting this week/weekend for their only series against each other this season.

W arm & Hot Sox -

Vinny Capra Has hit in 12 of his last 15 games (19-for-62, .306) with 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 8 runs. Has a .308 batting average in 33 road games (37-for-120) with a team-high 18 RBI in away games.

Allan Castro Has a 5-game hitting streak (7-for-18, .389) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI. In his last 19 games is 26-for-81, .321.

Tsung-Che Cheng Has hit in 9 of his last 12 games (14-for-45, .311) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 2 RBI. Last 20 games is 22-for-72, .306.

Jason Delay Has hit in 5 of his last 7 games (7-for-26, .269) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI.

Nathan Hickey Hit in 5 of his last 8 games (8-for-28, .286) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI.

Tyler McDonough Has a 6-game hitting streak (8-for-20, .400) with 1 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI.

Mikey Romero Has hit in 7 of his last 9 games (10-for-36, .278) and has also hit in 11 of his last 15 games (17-for-55, .309) with 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR & 5 RBI.

Matt Thaiss Hit in 4 of his last 6 games (7-for-21, .333) with 1 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI.

Braiden Ward Has reached base safely in 32 of his last 36 starts. Had 31 straight steals without being caught until 9th inning CS on June 24. Leads the league with 34 SB. Has been hit by pitch 17 times in his 51 games played to lead the league. Those 17 HBP are already an all-time WooSox record. The Pawtucket Red Sox record for Most HBP in a season is 20 set by David Eckstein in 2000. Ward leads the WooSox with .313 batting average at home in 23 games (25-for-80) with 22 SB.

Jack Anderson Last 5 starts - 22.2 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 23 SO.

Osvaldo Berrios In his 5 relief appearances and 2 starts with WooSox - 14 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 12 SO.

Alec Gamboa Last 7 games (6 RA & 1 GS) has allowed 3 runs in 18 innings - 18 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 15 SO.

Wyatt Olds Last 10 relief appearances - 11 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 19 SO.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (AAA-Detroit)

Tonight, 6:45 pm Tricorner Hat Giveaway for first 5,000 fans compliments of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care; Shades of Summer Baseball, presented by GOODR; Charlton Town Takeover; and Heartland/Yacht Rock UniBank Fireworks.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law; UniBank Women in Sports Day featuring pioneering journalist Melissa Ludtke, who became the first woman credentialled to cover MLB teams in their Clubhouses, in the DCU Club from 1:00 - 2:00 pm; Debut of the Worcester Kelley Squares alternate identity; Best Buddies Day, presented by Teddie Peanut Butter; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Jewish Heritage Day; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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