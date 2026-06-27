Storm Chasers Fall 4-2 to Clippers

Published on June 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (2-2/35-43) suffered a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers (2-2/43-35) on Friday night despite 5.0 innings of 1-run ball from starting pitcher Ryan Ramsey. Brett Squires reached base twice and the Storm Chasers held the lead late, but the Clippers scored 3 runs between the 7th and 8th innings to finish their comeback win.

Omaha starter Ryan Ramsey opened the game with 4 straight scoreless innings, facing the minimum over a 10-batter span between the 1st and 4th innings with perfect innings in the 2nd and 4th.

The Clippers scored first, plating a run on a balk from Ramsey in the top of the 5th inning and giving Columbus a 1-0 lead.

The Storm Chasers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half thanks to a fielding error and RBI single from Brett Squires that put Omaha in front 2-1.

Anthony Gose took over for Ramsey to open the 6th inning and worked a scoreless frame but allowed an RBI double in the top of the 7th to tie the game 2-2.

Omaha turned to Andrew Pérez (2-4) in the top of the 8th inning, but he issued a bases-loaded walk and allowed a run-scoring groundout to make it a 4-2 Columbus.

Helcris Olivárez pitched a scoreless top of the 9th inning, and despite a Columbus error in the bottom half, the Storm Chasers couldn't score, closing the book on the 2-run loss.

The Clippers will return to Werner Park to take on the Storm Chasers for Game 5 of the series on Friday and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from June 26, 2026

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