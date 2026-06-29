5 Millionth Storm Chasers Fan Passes Through Werner Park Gates

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Just over 15 years after opening the gates of Werner Park for the first time on April 16, 2011, the ballpark welcomed its "Five Millionth Fan" at Storm Chasers games prior to Omaha's Sunday evening matchup against the Columbus Clippers. The lucky individual was Ryder from Omaha who was the 3,145th fan through the gates.

Ryder was awarded a prize package that includes a custom Storm Chasers jersey, Storm Chasers hat, first pitch ball, team signed bat and $50 Storm Chasers gift card, along with additional contributions from club partners, including a $25 gift card to Runza®, a Yeti Cooler and cup from Mountain Dew, a bag, a stuffed cow, a key chain, 5 free entrees and 5 free desserts from Chick-Fil-A, a water bottle, mug and golf towel from CHI Health, a suite to a Storm Chasers game from Werner Enterprises for a night this season, a Blue Book ticket package for this season and an upgrade to the VIP Club for this game.

"There have been a lot of victories, championships and memories made at Werner Park in Sarpy County since the ballpark opened in April 2011. Celebrating five million fans is special because it is a recognition of all the Chasers fans that have attended games here," said Storm Chasers President and General Manager Martie Cordaro. "The fans continue to allow us to be a part of the community and give back by making us a major part of the metro area entertainment landscape."

Prior to today, the Storm Chasers had welcomed 4,996,855 fans to Werner Park in 2026. The "Four Millionth Fan" in Werner Park history was welcomed on May 21, 2023, while the "Three Millionth Fan" was welcomed on August 14, 2018, and the "Two Millionth Fan" was welcomed on August 25, 2015. Dating back to 1969, the franchise has welcomed over 16,500,000 fans in team history

Following this evening's game, the Storm Chasers will start a new 6-game series with the Indianapolis Indians between Tuesday, June 30 and Sunday, July 5, as part of a two-week homestand at Werner Park.







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