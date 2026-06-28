Bisons Win Series with Victory over Iowa Sunday

Published on June 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Buffalo Bisons scored eight runs over the first three innings to defeat the Iowa Cubs 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Josh Kasevich hit his second home run of the season in the top of the second inning. The Bisons scored four runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a three-run RBI double from Jay Harry.

Buffalo scored in the top of the first inning for the fifth time this series. Willie MacIver hit a groundout RBI to score Kasevich. C.J. Stubbs followed with an RBI single to score Charles McAdoo and give the Bisons an early 2-0 lead.

Kasevich hit a two-run home run in the top of the second, scoring Harry to give Buffalo a 4-0 lead.

Bisons starting pitcher Richard Gallardo retired the side in the bottom of the second, recording one strikeout.

The Bisons' bats stayed hot in the top of the third inning. Carlos Mendoza hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score MacIver. Harry followed with a three-run RBI double, scoring Stubbs, Josh Rivera, and Rafael Lantigua to give Buffalo an 8-0 lead.

The Cubs got on the board in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Scott Kingery, making it an 8-1 ballgame.

Iowa cut further into the deficit in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by James Triantos, scoring Owen Miller to make it 8-2.

The Cubs made it an 8-4 ballgame in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jonathon Long hit an RBI single to score Brett Bateman, and Triantos drew a bases-loaded walk to score Long.

Iowa added another run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Moises Ballesteros, scoring Bateman to cut the deficit to 8-5.

Brendon Little pitched one and one-third scoreless innings for Buffalo, striking out three and allowing no hits.

Chase Lee retired the side in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory for the Bisons.

The Bisons are headed to St. Paul for a six-game series against the Saints. They are scheduled for an 8:07 p.m. ET first pitch on Tuesday evening at CHS Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 7:50 p.m. ET.







International League Stories from June 28, 2026

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