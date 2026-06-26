Storm Chasers Beat Clippers 6-3 Behind Big 8th Inning
Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - A 3-run 8th inning powered a 6-3 victory for the Omaha Storm Chasers (2-1/35-42) over the Columbus Clippers (1-2/42-35) on Thursday night. Brett Squires went 3-for-4 in the game while starting pitcher Randy Dobnak pitched 6.1 innings of 3-run ball in his 7th quality start of the year.
The Clippers opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the 1st inning off Dobnak, but Matthew Lugo responded with a 2-run shot in the bottom half of the frame to put Omaha in front 2-1.
Dobnak fired a scoreless top of the 2nd inning but allowed an RBI single and double in the top of the 3rd inning to put Columbus ahead 3-2.
After that, Dobnak worked back-to-back perfect frames in the 4th and 5th innings, then Peyton Wilson tied the game 3-3 with an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Dobnak navigated another perfect frame in the 6th inning, sitting down 10 straight hitters between the 3rd and 6th before allowing a leadoff single in the top of the 7th. He then struck out the next batter before Génesis Cabrera took his spot and finished the frame scoreless.
Omaha turned to Eli Morgan (3-0) for the top of the 8th inning, and he kept the Clippers from scoring before the Storm Chasers added a trio of runs in the bottom of the 8th. After Brett Squires singled and Lugo was hit by a pitch, Drew Waters hit an RBI double and Brandon Drury hit a 2-run single to give Omaha a 6-3 lead.
In the top of the 9th inning, Omaha called on Eric Cerantola to finish the game, and despite a two-out walk, he closed it out for his Triple-A leading 11th save of the season.
The Storm Chasers will host the Clippers again on Friday night for Game 4 of the series at Werner Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. CT.
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