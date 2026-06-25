Redbirds to Hold Eating Contests Ahead of Chestnut Visit
Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - World-renowned competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut is on his way to AutoZone Park to compete against local fans in a competitive eating competition.
To earn the right to compete against the best competitive eater of all time, fans have the chance to compete in one of three preliminary contests after a Memphis Redbirds game. The eating contests are scheduled to take place after the final out on July 2nd and before fireworks shows on July 3 and July 4 as part of the Redbirds' Red, Whtie and Boom weekend. Fans can enter to win a spot in the preliminary contests here.
The winner of each preliminary contest will earn the right to eat against Joey Chestnut at the Memphis Redbirds game on Saturday, July 18. Joey's attendance at the game will be his first live appearance following his participation in the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, where he will look to defend his title as champion for the 17th time in his eating career. Each winner will be paired with a local Memphis celebrity in attempt to dethrone the best competitive eater of all time.
Preliminary Contests
Thursday, July 2 - 10-inch pizza, presented by Exline's Best Pizza in Town
Friday, July 3 - Memphis Slider's, presented by Slider Inn
Saturday, July 4 - Grandma's Meatballs, presented by Aldo's Pizza
Championship Contest
Saturday, July 18 - BBQ Nachos vs. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 30 to begin a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights to kick off the first homestand of the second half of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT. Fans looking to enter for a chance to be selected for any of the eating competitions can head to memphisredbirds.com/joeychestnut to learn more.
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