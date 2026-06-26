Bats' Matchup with Saints Postponed Thursday Night

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Thursday night's contest between the Louisville Bats and St. Paul Saints at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to rain.

Thursday night's game will now be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 26 at 4:05 p.m. Louisville Slugger Field gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from Thursday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2026 Louisville Bats regular season home game subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

The Bats and Saints continue their series with Friday's doubleheader at 4:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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