Powerful Effort from Bats Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to St. Paul

Published on June 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats showed off some power late, but just fell short to the St. Paul Saints in a 4-3 loss at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday afternoon. Julian Aguiar (L, 1-3) took the loss after a strong beginning to his start, while the Bats were held to just one hit through the first five innings.

Aguiar showed early signs of dominance similar to his last few outings, recording two strikeouts in each of his first two scoreless innings. However, after giving up a single and walking two batters to load the bases, Aguiar let up the first run of the game after Francisco Urbaez caused an interference on a pickoff tag attempt at third, giving St. Paul a 1-0 lead. The run was not earned until Aguiar gave up a walk two batters later.

The Bats' defense started the fifth with another blunder, as Dominic Pitelli lost a routine pop-up in the sun, turning the first out of the inning into a double. Aguiar's control continued to waver after he let up a walk, a two-RBI double, and two hit-by-pitches before he could escape the inning once again. P.J. Higgins gave Louisville their second hit of the game, but nothing came of it, and the Bats continued to trail the Saints 3-0 after five.

Louisville remained scoreless until the seventh, when Michael Toglia led off and battled a nine-pitch at-bat for his first home run of the second half and 19th of the season. Michael Chavis helped back up his Michael counterpart, going back-to-back with his own solo homer to put the Bats in striking distance while trailing 3-2. It's the second time Toglia and Chavis have gone back-to-back this season, with the first instance coming on 5/12 against Indianapolis.

St. Paul got a run back off of Luis Mey in the eighth, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Wednesday. Still, Mey managed three straight strikeouts with two runners on to limit the Saints to just a single run, when there could've been many more. Luckily, the Bats responded with another solo shot from Rodriguez that landed as a 433-foot blast. Nevertheless, the Bats came up empty in the bottom of the ninth with two runners on, and dropped the second game of the series. Aaron Rozek (W, 2-0) and Taylor Rashi (SV, 1) were a part of the Saints' pitching staff that held Louisville to just six hits.

Next Game: Thursday, June 25, 6:35 p.m. ET vs. St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Jose Franco (1-1, 3.45) vs. Saints RHP Ty Langenberg (2-2, 5.79)

Promos: Thursday's promotions are highlighted by Ali Night, where we dedicate the night to one of the city's most decorated athletes of all time, Muhammad Ali.







International League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.