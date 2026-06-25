Red Wings to Celebrate Grateful Dead Night August 15

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are set to turn ESL Ballpark into a celebration of music, community, and baseball on Saturday, August 15, when the club hosts Grateful Dead Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will feature a variety of Grateful Dead-inspired activities and entertainment throughout the ballpark, culminating with a postgame concert from nationally recognized Grateful Dead tribute band TERRAPIN FLYER, and a spectacular fireworks display set to the music of the Grateful Dead.

Players and coaches will take the field wearing specially designed Grateful Dead-inspired jerseys. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Red Wings Community Foundation and its efforts to support local charitable initiatives throughout the Greater Rochester community.

Fans can participate in a variety of themed activities throughout the evening, including a tie-dye station, Grateful Dead trivia contests, specialty food and beverage offerings, and family-friendly promotions. Young fans can enjoy PB&J-themed concession items available throughout the game, while adults can sample a specialty cocktail created exclusively for the event.

Following the conclusion of the game, fans are encouraged to remain in their seats for a Grateful Dead-inspired fireworks show that will light up the Rochester sky with music from one of the most iconic bands in rock history.

Immediately following the fireworks, fans can make their way to the Walk of Fame along the third-base line for a live performance by Terrapin Flyer, one of the nation's premier Grateful Dead tribute bands. The postgame concert will provide the perfect finale to a night celebrating the music, culture, and community of the Grateful Dead.

Tickets for Grateful Dead Night are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com, by calling (585) 454-1001, or by visiting the Red Wings Ticket Office at ESL Ballpark.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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