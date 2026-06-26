Charlotte Conquers Rochester in 11 Innings Thursday Night

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In game three in their six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (44-34, 2-1) on a balmy Thursday evening, the Rochester Red Wings (46-30, 1-2) fell 7-6 in 11 innings. The Red Wings are now 6-4 in extra innings on the season. CF Andrew Pinckney led the offense with three hits, and 1B Abimelec Ortiz mashed his 14th homer of the season for one of two Red Wings extra-base hits.

Rochester began game three with a bang in the first inning, as Abimelec Ortiz smashed a homer to center field, his 14th of the season and first against Charlotte.

An inning later, Rochester extended their lead with a sequence of events that began with an Andrew Pinckney base hit to center field, followed by a stolen base. LF Robert Hassell III went on to log a single to center field of his own, and while Pinckney attempted to reach home and was thrown out, Hassell III was able to make it to second. Shortly after, SS Trey Lipscomb would get on base via a fielding error, allowing Hassell III to reach third. 2B Phillip Glasser would follow this up by blasting an RBI single to right field, sending Hassell III home and Lipscomb to third. The Red Wings continued their second-inning surge after RF Christian Franklin shot an RBI double to left field, allowing both Lipscomb and Glasser to find home plate, giving Rochester an early yet commanding 4-0 lead.

Charlotte delivered a response in the ensuing half inning, as 1B Ryan Galanie sent a solo homer to right field, cutting the Wings' lead to 4-1. Rochester was able to avoid further damage heading into the third.

The Red Wings wasted no time in counteracting Charlotte's response, as C Harry Ford drew a walk, and Andrew Pinckney sent a ground ball to center field, allowing Ford to make it all the way to third. Following a wild pitch, Ford was able to reach home plate safely, extending Rochester's lead back to four runs at 5-1.

One inning later, Rochester lengthened their lead with Phillip Glasser being the first to contribute after his second hit of the evening, and would later go on to steal second base. Shortly after, Christian Franklin would walk, and DH Yohandy Morales sent an RBI single to center field, sending Glasser home to make it 6-1 Red Wings.

The Knights sliced the lead in half at the bottom of the fifth, which began with 3B Mario Camilletti walking, followed by Andy Weber getting on base after a fielding error. Shortly after, CF Dru Baker logged an infield single, threatening Rochester with bases loaded. 2B Rikuu Nashida would go on to pop out on a sacrifice fly, allowing Camilletti to reach home and Weber to advance to third. On the very next pitch, DH Edgar Quero grounded out, and in the fielding process for Rochester, Andy Weber made it home safely. Rochester avoided additional harm to their lead, heading into the sixth inning up 6-3.

Charlotte cut into the Red Wings' lead once more after C Korey Lee homered to center field, making it a 6-4 Rochester advantage. Two innings later, the Knights jousted an equalizing two-run homer from LF Caden Connor, sending Michael Turner home as well, who had previously sent a single to center field. Rochester got out of the eighth inning shortly after, entering the ninth tied up at six runs apiece.

After a scoreless ninth and tenth inning, Andy Weber delivered the walk-off RBI single necessary to end the game at 7-6 in the 11th inning, sending Korey Lee home, who started on second to begin the half inning.

RHP Andry Lara made his 14th start of the season this evening for Rochester. The former Harrisburg Senator allowed three runs on four hits and threw three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. RHP Eddy Yean replaced Lara in the sixth inning. The former Pittsburgh Pirate threw for 1.0 inning and allowed one run on one hit and logged three strikeouts. RHP Cole Henry replaced Yean in the seventh. The Alabama native threw one strikeout on four batters faced and did not allow a hit in 1.0 inning. RHP Jack Sinclair came in to pitch in the eighth. The Central Florida alum allowed two runs and three hits while throwing one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Dominican Republican right-hander Erick Mejia replaced Sinclair in the ninth. The 31-year-old put in 2.0 innings of work and threw three strikeouts. RHP Luke Young replaced Mejia in the 11th inning. The Texas native threw one strikeout and allowed one run on one hit that decided game three in the 11th inning.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is CF Andrew Pinckney. The 25-year-old from Alabama had three hits this evening in Charlotte, adding on to his season total of 62. The former Alabama Crimson Tide now has four hits against Charlotte, and is batting .333 (4-for-12) in the series.

The Red Wings will continue their road trip in Charlotte tomorrow, looking to re-tie the series at two games apiece. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:04 P.M.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

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