Worcester Red Sox Unveil Reading Challenge

Published on June 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox are launching the "Wicked Bookworms Reading Challenge" this summer, presented by Eversource. The program invites students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Eversource's Massachusetts territories to read five books in exchange for two complimentary tickets to a WooSox game at Polar Park.

Students who complete the challenge can attend a game of their choice during the August 4-16 homestand.

The five books must be read outside of the student's school curriculum and completed by Monday, July 27, 2026. Students must also submit the digital Reading Challenge form at woosox.com/readingchallenge by that date.

The WooSox invite all school principals, teachers, and parents throughout the Eversource Massachusetts territory to share the program with their students. The club introduced the program this spring with a video featuring WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg reading author Chris Van Allsburg's short story, "Just A Dream," accompanied by Smiley Ball. The video will be distributed to schools throughout the Eversource territory and is also available online at woosox.com/readingchallenge.

Promoting Education has been a priority of the WooSox Foundation since its inception, January 28, 2020. The foundation's "Starting 9" areas of focus also include Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, Diamond Sports, Mental Health, Frontline Heroes, Veterans, Pets, and the Arts.

When the WooSox announced the establishment of the WooSox Foundation on January 28, 2020, inside the Worcester Public Library, they also announced a $25,000 donation to the Worcester Public Library Foundation to create a Baseball Book Nook. The collection includes books from the personal libraries of Steinberg, the late Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, and Mike Tamburro, who presided over the Pawtucket Red Sox from 1985-2015 and who served as Vice Chairman of the WooSox through 2023.

Eversource is New England's largest energy delivery company, serving approximately 4.6 million electric, natural gas and water customers across Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire. To learn more about Eversource's community programs, visit eversource.com/community.

Please email questions to info@woosox.com.







International League Stories from June 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.